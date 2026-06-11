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Salon art et artisanat La Citadelle Hotel Metz MGallery Collection Metz

Salon art et artisanat La Citadelle Hotel Metz MGallery Collection Metz

Salon art et artisanat La Citadelle Hotel Metz MGallery Collection Metz samedi 20 juin 2026.

Lieu : La Citadelle Hotel Metz MGallery Collection

Adresse : 5 avenue Ney

Ville : 57000 Metz

Département : Moselle

Début : samedi 20 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 20 juin 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif : 0 Gratuit

Metz

Salon art et artisanat

La Citadelle Hotel Metz MGallery Collection 5 avenue Ney Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Samedi 2026-06-20 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-21 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-20 2026-06-21

Salon qui regroupe différents artistes, créateurs, artisans, qui viennent présenter leurs création. Exposition VenteTout public
0  .

La Citadelle Hotel Metz MGallery Collection 5 avenue Ney Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 17 17 17 

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English :

A show that brings together different artists, designers and craftspeople to present their creations. Exhibition Sale

L’événement Salon art et artisanat Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ

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