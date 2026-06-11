Salon art et artisanat La Citadelle Hotel Metz MGallery Collection Metz
Salon art et artisanat La Citadelle Hotel Metz MGallery Collection Metz samedi 20 juin 2026.
Metz
Salon art et artisanat
La Citadelle Hotel Metz MGallery Collection 5 avenue Ney Metz Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Samedi 2026-06-20 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-21 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-20 2026-06-21
Salon qui regroupe différents artistes, créateurs, artisans, qui viennent présenter leurs création. Exposition VenteTout public
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La Citadelle Hotel Metz MGallery Collection 5 avenue Ney Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 17 17 17
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English :
A show that brings together different artists, designers and craftspeople to present their creations. Exhibition Sale
L’événement Salon art et artisanat Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ
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