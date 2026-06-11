Salon art et artisanat La Citadelle Hotel Metz MGallery Collection Metz

Metz

Salon art et artisanat

La Citadelle Hotel Metz MGallery Collection 5 avenue Ney Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Samedi 2026-06-20 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-21 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-20 2026-06-21

Salon qui regroupe différents artistes, créateurs, artisans, qui viennent présenter leurs création. Exposition VenteTout public

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La Citadelle Hotel Metz MGallery Collection 5 avenue Ney Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 17 17 17

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English :

A show that brings together different artists, designers and craftspeople to present their creations. Exhibition Sale

L’événement Salon art et artisanat Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ