SALON TOURISME ET LOISIRS Palais des Expositions Perpignan

SALON TOURISME ET LOISIRS

Palais des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-21 10:00:00

fin : 2026-03-22 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-21

Au Parc des Expositions, un week-end pour découvrir, s’inspirer et s’amuser tourisme de proximité, loisirs pour tous et activités gratuites au cœur du Salon Tourisme & Loisirs

.

Palais des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 68 26 26

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

At the Parc des Expositions, a weekend to discover, be inspired and have fun: local tourism, leisure activities for all and free activities at the heart of the Tourism & Leisure Show

L’événement SALON TOURISME ET LOISIRS Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-01-20 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME