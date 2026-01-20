SALON TOURISME ET LOISIRS Palais des Expositions Perpignan
Palais des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2026-03-21 10:00:00
fin : 2026-03-22 19:00:00
2026-03-21
Au Parc des Expositions, un week-end pour découvrir, s’inspirer et s’amuser tourisme de proximité, loisirs pour tous et activités gratuites au cœur du Salon Tourisme & Loisirs
.
English :
At the Parc des Expositions, a weekend to discover, be inspired and have fun: local tourism, leisure activities for all and free activities at the heart of the Tourism & Leisure Show
L’événement SALON TOURISME ET LOISIRS Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-01-20 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME