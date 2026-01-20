SALON TOURISME ET LOISIRS Palais des Expositions Perpignan

SALON TOURISME ET LOISIRS Palais des Expositions Perpignan samedi 21 mars 2026.

Palais des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6

Début : 2026-03-21 10:00:00
fin : 2026-03-22 19:00:00

2026-03-21

Au Parc des Expositions, un week-end pour découvrir, s’inspirer et s’amuser tourisme de proximité, loisirs pour tous et activités gratuites au cœur du Salon Tourisme & Loisirs
Palais des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie 

English :

At the Parc des Expositions, a weekend to discover, be inspired and have fun: local tourism, leisure activities for all and free activities at the heart of the Tourism & Leisure Show

