SALON VIV’HABITAT 2026 Parc des Expositions Perpignan
SALON VIV’HABITAT 2026 Parc des Expositions Perpignan vendredi 9 octobre 2026.
Perpignan
SALON VIV’HABITAT 2026
Parc des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-09
fin : 2026-10-12
Date(s) :
2026-10-09
Perpignan Congrès Expo est ravi d’annoncer le salon Viv’habitat, qui se tiendra du 9 au 12 octobre 2026 au Parc des expositions de Perpignan.
Viv’Habitat s’impose comme le rendez-vous de l’art de vivre en Occitanie. En réunissant professionnels et a…
.
Parc des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 68 26 26 congrexpo@congres-perpignan.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Perpignan Congr%E8s Expo is delighted to announce the Viv?habitat trade show, which will take place from October 9 to 12, 2026, at the Perpignan Exhibition Center.
Viv’Habitat has established itself as the premier event for the art of living in Occitanie. By bringing together professionals and…
L’événement SALON VIV’HABITAT 2026 Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par CDT66
À voir aussi à Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- LES LUNDIS SARDANES PLACE DE LA LOGE Perpignan 29 juin 2026
- VISITE GUIDÉE CASA XANXO CIAP CASA XANXO Perpignan 2 juillet 2026
- VISITA GUIADA EN CATALÀ VISITA GUIADA AL CASC HISTORIC DE PERPINYÀ Place François Arago Perpignan 4 juillet 2026
- VISITE GUIDÉE DU CENTRE HISTORIQUE PERPIGNAN, JE TE DÉCOUVRE Place François Arago Perpignan 4 juillet 2026
- PLEIN CIEL SUR LES COLLECTIONS VISITE GUIDÉE ADULTE Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan 4 juillet 2026