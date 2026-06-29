SALON VIV’HABITAT 2026 Parc des Expositions Perpignan

Perpignan

SALON VIV’HABITAT 2026

Parc des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-09

fin : 2026-10-12

Date(s) :

2026-10-09

Perpignan Congrès Expo est ravi d’annoncer le salon Viv’habitat, qui se tiendra du 9 au 12 octobre 2026 au Parc des expositions de Perpignan.

Viv’Habitat s’impose comme le rendez-vous de l’art de vivre en Occitanie. En réunissant professionnels et a…

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Parc des Expositions Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 68 26 26 congrexpo@congres-perpignan.com

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English :

Perpignan Congr%E8s Expo is delighted to announce the Viv?habitat trade show, which will take place from October 9 to 12, 2026, at the Perpignan Exhibition Center.

Viv’Habitat has established itself as the premier event for the art of living in Occitanie. By bringing together professionals and…

L’événement SALON VIV’HABITAT 2026 Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par CDT66