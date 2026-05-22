SARDINADE Canet-en-Roussillon
SARDINADE Canet-en-Roussillon samedi 15 août 2026.
Canet-en-Roussillon
SARDINADE
Port de Canet Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 7 – 7 – 7
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-15 12:00:00
fin : 2026-08-15 15:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-15
☀️ Odeur de sardines grillées, musique live et ambiance conviviale au bord de l’eau… venez partager un moment festif et gourmand avec nous dès 12h !
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Port de Canet Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
?? The smell of grilled sardines, live music and a friendly waterside atmosphere? come and share a festive, gourmet moment with us from 12pm!
L’événement SARDINADE Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par CANET TOURISME
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