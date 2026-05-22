Canet-en-Roussillon

SARDINADE

Port de Canet Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 7 – 7 – 7

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-15 12:00:00

fin : 2026-08-15 15:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-15

☀️ Odeur de sardines grillées, musique live et ambiance conviviale au bord de l’eau… venez partager un moment festif et gourmand avec nous dès 12h !

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Port de Canet Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 00

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

?? The smell of grilled sardines, live music and a friendly waterside atmosphere? come and share a festive, gourmet moment with us from 12pm!

L’événement SARDINADE Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par CANET TOURISME