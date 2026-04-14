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SCOTT McCLOUD + PIERRE CHAISSAC, Au Chaudron, La Rochelle

SCOTT McCLOUD + PIERRE CHAISSAC, Au Chaudron, La Rochelle

SCOTT McCLOUD + PIERRE CHAISSAC, Au Chaudron, La Rochelle mardi 12 mai 2026.

Lieu : Au Chaudron

Adresse : 76 Boulevard Emile Delmas 17000 La Rochelle

Ville : 17000 La Rochelle

Département : Charente-Maritime

Début : mardi 12 mai 2026

Fin : mardi 12 mai 2026

Tarif : TU : 5 · SP : 5

SCOTT McCLOUD + PIERRE CHAISSAC Mardi 12 mai, 19h30 Au Chaudron Charente-Maritime

TU : 5 · SP : 5

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-12T19:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-12T23:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-12T19:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-12T23:00:00+02:00

Au Chaudron 76 Boulevard Emile Delmas 17000 La Rochelle La Rochelle 17000 La Pallice Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://billetterie.la-sirene.fr/evenement/628 »}]
Folk

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