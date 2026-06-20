SÉANCE CINÉMA EN PLEIN AIR MAISON DE LA GARONNE Miramont-de-Comminges
SÉANCE CINÉMA EN PLEIN AIR MAISON DE LA GARONNE Miramont-de-Comminges mercredi 22 juillet 2026.
Miramont-de-Comminges
SÉANCE CINÉMA EN PLEIN AIR
MAISON DE LA GARONNE 10 Rue Maube Miramont-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-21 22:00:00
fin : 2026-07-21
Date(s) :
2026-07-21
Projection du film un ptit truc en plus
Une comédie de Artus avec Artus, Clovis Cornillac, Alice Belaïdi
Intervenant Association Hors Champs / Cinéma Le Regent
Durée 1h40
Public film grand public (choix du film en cours)
Tarifs gratuit
Sans inscription .
MAISON DE LA GARONNE 10 Rue Maube Miramont-de-Comminges 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 36 85 00 11
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Screening of the film Un ptit truc en plus
L’événement SÉANCE CINÉMA EN PLEIN AIR Miramont-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-06-20 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE