SÉANCE CINÉMA EN PLEIN AIR MAISON DE LA GARONNE Miramont-de-Comminges

Miramont-de-Comminges

SÉANCE CINÉMA EN PLEIN AIR

MAISON DE LA GARONNE 10 Rue Maube Miramont-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-21 22:00:00

fin : 2026-07-21

Date(s) :

2026-07-21

Projection du film un ptit truc en plus

Une comédie de Artus avec Artus, Clovis Cornillac, Alice Belaïdi

Intervenant Association Hors Champs / Cinéma Le Regent

Durée 1h40

Public film grand public (choix du film en cours)

Tarifs gratuit

Sans inscription .

MAISON DE LA GARONNE 10 Rue Maube Miramont-de-Comminges 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 36 85 00 11

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Screening of the film Un ptit truc en plus

L’événement SÉANCE CINÉMA EN PLEIN AIR Miramont-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-06-20 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE