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SÉANCE CINÉMA EN PLEIN AIR MAISON DE LA GARONNE Miramont-de-Comminges

SÉANCE CINÉMA EN PLEIN AIR MAISON DE LA GARONNE Miramont-de-Comminges

SÉANCE CINÉMA EN PLEIN AIR MAISON DE LA GARONNE Miramont-de-Comminges mercredi 22 juillet 2026.

Lieu
MAISON DE LA GARONNE
Adresse
10 Rue Maube
Ville
31800 Miramont-de-Comminges
Département
Haute-Garonne
Début
mercredi 22 juillet 2026
Fin
mardi 21 juillet 2026
Heure de début
22:00:00
Tarif

Miramont-de-Comminges

SÉANCE CINÉMA EN PLEIN AIR

MAISON DE LA GARONNE 10 Rue Maube Miramont-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-21 22:00:00
fin : 2026-07-21

Date(s) :
2026-07-21

Projection du film un ptit truc en plus
Une comédie de Artus avec Artus, Clovis Cornillac, Alice Belaïdi
Intervenant Association Hors Champs / Cinéma Le Regent

Durée 1h40
Public film grand public (choix du film en cours)

Tarifs gratuit
Sans inscription   .

MAISON DE LA GARONNE 10 Rue Maube Miramont-de-Comminges 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 36 85 00 11 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Screening of the film Un ptit truc en plus

L’événement SÉANCE CINÉMA EN PLEIN AIR Miramont-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-06-20 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Miramont-de-Comminges (Haute-Garonne)