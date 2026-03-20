SÉANCE D’OSTÉOPATHIE Station thermale Mont Lozère et Goulet

SÉANCE D’OSTÉOPATHIE

Station thermale Bagnols-les-Bains Mont Lozère et Goulet Lozère

Tarif : 60 – 60 – 60 EUR

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-10

fin : 2026-11-07

Date(s) :

2026-04-10 2026-04-24 2026-05-08 2026-05-22 2026-06-05 2026-06-19 2026-07-03 2026-07-17 2026-07-31 2026-08-14 2026-08-28 2026-09-11 2026-09-25 2026-10-09 2026-10-23 2026-11-06

Séance d’ostéopathie avec Vincent Tuffery, du cabinet Albouy, un vendredi sur deux.

Tarif 60€. Durée 45 mn

Inscription obligatoire à la station thermale.

Séance d’ostéopathie avec Vincent Tuffery, du cabinet Albouy, un vendredi sur deux.

Tarif 60€. Durée 45 mn

Inscription obligatoire à la station thermale. .

Station thermale Bagnols-les-Bains Mont Lozère et Goulet 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 48 21 03 49 bagnols@france48.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Osteopathy session with Vincent Tuffery, from the Albouy practice, every other Friday.

Price: 60? Duration: 45 min

Registration required at the spa.

L’événement SÉANCE D’OSTÉOPATHIE Mont Lozère et Goulet a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par 48-OT Mont Lozere