SÉANCE D’OSTÉOPATHIE Station thermale Mont Lozère et Goulet
SÉANCE D’OSTÉOPATHIE Station thermale Mont Lozère et Goulet vendredi 10 avril 2026.
SÉANCE D’OSTÉOPATHIE
Station thermale Bagnols-les-Bains Mont Lozère et Goulet Lozère
Tarif : 60 – 60 – 60 EUR
Demi-journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-10
fin : 2026-11-07
Date(s) :
2026-04-10 2026-04-24 2026-05-08 2026-05-22 2026-06-05 2026-06-19 2026-07-03 2026-07-17 2026-07-31 2026-08-14 2026-08-28 2026-09-11 2026-09-25 2026-10-09 2026-10-23 2026-11-06
Séance d’ostéopathie avec Vincent Tuffery, du cabinet Albouy, un vendredi sur deux.
Tarif 60€. Durée 45 mn
Inscription obligatoire à la station thermale.
Séance d’ostéopathie avec Vincent Tuffery, du cabinet Albouy, un vendredi sur deux.
Tarif 60€. Durée 45 mn
Inscription obligatoire à la station thermale. .
Station thermale Bagnols-les-Bains Mont Lozère et Goulet 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 48 21 03 49 bagnols@france48.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Osteopathy session with Vincent Tuffery, from the Albouy practice, every other Friday.
Price: 60? Duration: 45 min
Registration required at the spa.
L’événement SÉANCE D’OSTÉOPATHIE Mont Lozère et Goulet a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par 48-OT Mont Lozere