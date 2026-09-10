AGENDA · Toulouse
Serada projeccion amb OcTele – Festival Occitania, Ostal d’Occitania (Tolosa), Toulouse
samedi 24 octobre 2026 · Ostal d'Occitania (Tolosa) · Toulouse
Informations pratiques
Serada projeccion amb OcTele – Festival Occitania Samedi 24 octobre, 19h00 Ostal d’Occitania (Tolosa) Haute-Garonne
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-10-24T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-24T23:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-10-24T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-24T23:00:00+02:00
Ostal d’Occitania (Tolosa) 11 rue Malcousinat 31000 Toulouse Toulouse 31000 Capitole / Arnaud Bernard / Carmes Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « email », « value »: « contacte@festivaloccitania.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.festivaloccitania.com »}]
Festival Occitania 2026
Emilie Bosc – IEO 31
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