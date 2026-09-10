UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Toulouse

Serada projeccion amb OcTele – Festival Occitania, Ostal d’Occitania (Tolosa), Toulouse

samedi 24 octobre 2026 · Ostal d'Occitania (Tolosa) · Toulouse

Serada projeccion amb OcTele – Festival Occitania, Ostal d’Occitania (Tolosa), Toulouse

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 24 octobre 2026
Fin
samedi 24 octobre 2026
Lieu
Ostal d'Occitania (Tolosa)
Adresse
11 rue Malcousinat 31000 Toulouse
Ville
31000 Toulouse
Département
Haute-Garonne

Serada projeccion amb OcTele – Festival Occitania Samedi 24 octobre, 19h00 Ostal d’Occitania (Tolosa) Haute-Garonne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-10-24T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-24T23:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-10-24T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-24T23:00:00+02:00

Ostal d’Occitania (Tolosa) 11 rue Malcousinat 31000 Toulouse Toulouse 31000 Capitole / Arnaud Bernard / Carmes Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « email », « value »: « contacte@festivaloccitania.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.festivaloccitania.com »}]
Festival Occitania 2026

Emilie Bosc – IEO 31

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