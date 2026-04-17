Shilpa Gupta, Geumhyung Jeong, Jumana Manna Le murmure des Libres Collection Lambert Avignon
Shilpa Gupta, Geumhyung Jeong, Jumana Manna Le murmure des Libres Collection Lambert Avignon dimanche 24 mai 2026.
Avignon
Shilpa Gupta, Geumhyung Jeong, Jumana Manna Le murmure des Libres
Collection Lambert 5 rue Violette Avignon Vaucluse
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-05-24
fin : 2026-07-03
Date(s) :
2026-05-24 2026-07-04 2026-07-26 2026-09-02
La Collection Lambert déplace son regard au Proche, Moyen et Extrême Orient et invite trois artistes majeures qui entretiennent des relations particulièrement fortes avec ces territoires placés au cœur des bouleversements du monde.
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Collection Lambert 5 rue Violette Avignon 84000 Vaucluse Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 90 16 56 23 bienvenue@collectionlambert.com
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English : Shilpa Gupta, Geumhyung Jeong, Jumana Manna The whisper of the Free
The Collection Lambert shifts its gaze to the Near, Middle and Far East and invites three major artists who have particularly strong relationships with these territories at the heart of the world’s upheavals.
L’événement Shilpa Gupta, Geumhyung Jeong, Jumana Manna Le murmure des Libres Avignon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par Office de Tourisme Avignon Tourisme
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