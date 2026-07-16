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AGENDA · Le Barcarès

SHOW BRESILIEN LATIN TROPIC Le Barcarès

jeudi 6 août 2026 · Le Barcarès

SHOW BRESILIEN LATIN TROPIC Le Barcarès

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 6 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 7 août 2026
Heure de début
20:30:00
Adresse
Quai Alain Gerbault
Ville
66420 Le Barcarès
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Le Barcarès

SHOW BRESILIEN LATIN TROPIC

Quai Alain Gerbault Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-06 20:30:00
fin : 2026-08-06 23:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-06

Déambulation de percussionnistes devant les commerces accompagnés de 2 danseuses brésiliennes.
Organisé par L’association des Commerçants & Amis du Port de Plaisance.
  .

Quai Alain Gerbault Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56  tourisme@lebarcares.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A parade of percussionists in front of local businesses, accompanied by two Brazilian dancers.
Organized by the Association of Merchants and Friends of the Marina.

L’événement SHOW BRESILIEN LATIN TROPIC Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par OT DE PORT BARCARES

À voir aussi à Le Barcarès (Pyrénées-Orientales)