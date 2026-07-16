SHOW BRESILIEN LATIN TROPIC Le Barcarès
jeudi 6 août 2026 · Le Barcarès
Informations pratiques
Le Barcarès
SHOW BRESILIEN LATIN TROPIC
Quai Alain Gerbault Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-06 20:30:00
fin : 2026-08-06 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-06
Déambulation de percussionnistes devant les commerces accompagnés de 2 danseuses brésiliennes.
Organisé par L’association des Commerçants & Amis du Port de Plaisance.
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Quai Alain Gerbault Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A parade of percussionists in front of local businesses, accompanied by two Brazilian dancers.
Organized by the Association of Merchants and Friends of the Marina.
L’événement SHOW BRESILIEN LATIN TROPIC Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par OT DE PORT BARCARES
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