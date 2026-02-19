Soirée Blind test et Karaoké au profit du Téléthon Sablons sur Huisne
Soirée Blind test et Karaoké au profit du Téléthon Sablons sur Huisne samedi 7 novembre 2026.
Sablons sur Huisne Orne
Tarif : – –
Début : 2026-11-07
2026-11-07
Participation libre au profit du Téléthon.
Une organisation de la commune de Sablons sur Huisne. .
Condé sur Huisne Sablons sur Huisne 61110 Orne Normandie
