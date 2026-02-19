Soirée Blind test et Karaoké au profit du Téléthon Sablons sur Huisne

Soirée Blind test et Karaoké au profit du Téléthon Sablons sur Huisne samedi 7 novembre 2026.

Condé sur Huisne Sablons sur Huisne Orne

Début : 2026-11-07
Participation libre au profit du Téléthon.

Une organisation de la commune de Sablons sur Huisne.   .

Condé sur Huisne Sablons sur Huisne 61110 Orne Normandie  

