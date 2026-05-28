Soirée concert/tapas Gaston Orthez
Soirée concert/tapas Gaston Orthez vendredi 29 mai 2026.
Orthez
Soirée concert/tapas
Gaston 10 place d’Armes Orthez Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-29 18:00:00
fin : 2026-05-29 00:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-29
Gaston fête ses 1 an. .
Gaston 10 place d’Armes Orthez 64300 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 67 10 60 gaston.orthez@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Soirée concert/tapas Orthez a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par OT Coeur de Béarn
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