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SOIRÉE FESTIVE Las Vignes Aspet

SOIRÉE FESTIVE Las Vignes Aspet vendredi 12 juin 2026.

Lieu : Las Vignes

Adresse : LE BOIS PERCHÉ

Ville : 31160 Aspet

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : vendredi 12 juin 2026

Fin : vendredi 12 juin 2026

Heure de début : 20:30:00

Tarif :

Aspet

SOIRÉE FESTIVE

Las Vignes LE BOIS PERCHÉ Aspet Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-12 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-12

Date(s) :
2026-06-12

Soirée festive offerte par la fédération des foyers ruraux 31-65.
20h30, Conteurs des foyers ruraux
21h30, Concert les baltringues
Buvette sur place.   .

Las Vignes LE BOIS PERCHÉ Aspet 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   mailto:atelierstempslibredaspet@outlook.fr

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English :

Festive evening offered by the Fédération des Foyers Ruraux 31-65.

L’événement SOIRÉE FESTIVE Aspet a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Aspet (Haute-Garonne)