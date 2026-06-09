SOIRÉE FESTIVE Las Vignes Aspet
SOIRÉE FESTIVE Las Vignes Aspet vendredi 12 juin 2026.
Aspet
SOIRÉE FESTIVE
Las Vignes LE BOIS PERCHÉ Aspet Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-12 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-12
Date(s) :
2026-06-12
Soirée festive offerte par la fédération des foyers ruraux 31-65.
20h30, Conteurs des foyers ruraux
21h30, Concert les baltringues
Buvette sur place. .
Las Vignes LE BOIS PERCHÉ Aspet 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie mailto:atelierstempslibredaspet@outlook.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Festive evening offered by the Fédération des Foyers Ruraux 31-65.
L’événement SOIRÉE FESTIVE Aspet a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Aspet (Haute-Garonne)
- EXPOSITION HYDROGÉN’OC Aspet 9 juin 2026
- RENDEZ-VOUS AUX JARDINS MÉDIATHÈQUE D’ASPET MÉDIATHÈQUE Aspet 10 juin 2026
- 2 AUTRICES EN DÉDICACES Aspet 12 juin 2026
- ESCAPE BOX CODE H2 Rue Armand Latour Aspet 17 juin 2026
- SOIRÉE JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ BÂTIMENT SAINT-JEAN BAPTISTE Aspet 20 juin 2026