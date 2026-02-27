SOIRÉE MATCH Montpellier

SOIRÉE MATCH

46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : 22 – 22 – EUR

Début : 2026-03-18

Venez vibrer entre potes devant le match

Formule pizzas à volonté 22 € (hors boissons)

Ambiance foot, fun et bonne humeur garanties

Mercredi 18 mars Soirée Match

20h 22h BIKUBE MONTPELLIER

Sur réservation .

English :

Come and watch the game with friends

All-you-can-eat pizza ? 22 ? (excluding drinks)

Soccer atmosphere, fun and good humor guaranteed

