Soirée Paëlla & DJ Set Chai Bacchus Saint-Jean-d’Angély
samedi 15 août 2026 · Saint-Jean-d'Angély
Informations pratiques
Saint-Jean-d’Angély
Soirée Paëlla & DJ Set Chai Bacchus
11 place André Lemoyne Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-15 19:30:00
fin : 2026-08-15
Date(s) :
2026-08-15
Le Chai Bacchus vous invite à une soirée festive placée sous le signe de la convivialité et de la gourmandise ! Venez savourer une généreuse paella à partir de 19h30, avant de prolonger la soirée au rythme d’un DJ set dès 21h30 avec DJ Nico.
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11 place André Lemoyne Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 85 03 36 27 chaisbaccus17400@gmail.com
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English :
Chai Bacchus invites you to a festive evening filled with fun and delicious food! Come enjoy a hearty paella starting at 7:30 p.m., then keep the party going with a DJ set starting at 9:30 p.m. featuring DJ Nico.
L’événement Soirée Paëlla & DJ Set Chai Bacchus Saint-Jean-d’Angély a été mis à jour le 2026-08-04 par Office de Tourisme des Vals de Saintonge
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