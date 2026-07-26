UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Montpellier

SOIRÉE SALSA Montpellier

lundi 3 août 2026 · Montpellier

Informations pratiques

Début
lundi 3 août 2026
Fin
lundi 3 août 2026
Adresse
46 Boulevard de Strasbourg
Ville
34000 Montpellier
Département
Hérault
Tarif
5 5

Montpellier

SOIRÉE SALSA

46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-03
fin : 2026-08-03

Date(s) :
2026-08-03

Soirée Salsa 19h-22h

Sunset Time
Step, spin, sway — ambiance caliente en terrasse.
Soirée Salsa 19h-22h

Sunset Time
Step, spin, sway — ambiance caliente en terrasse.
Initiation salsa de 19h30 à 20h30, puis DJ set latino jusqu’à 22h.
Pas besoin d’être pro, juste l’envie de bouger
5 € par personne

sur réservation   .

46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : SOIRÉE SALSA

Salsa Night 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunset Time
Step, spin, sway? A hot atmosphere on the terrace.

L’événement SOIRÉE SALSA Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-07-26 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER

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