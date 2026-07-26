SOIRÉE SALSA Montpellier
lundi 3 août 2026 · Montpellier
Informations pratiques
Montpellier
SOIRÉE SALSA
46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-03
fin : 2026-08-03
Date(s) :
2026-08-03
Soirée Salsa 19h-22h
Sunset Time
Step, spin, sway — ambiance caliente en terrasse.
Soirée Salsa 19h-22h
Sunset Time
Step, spin, sway — ambiance caliente en terrasse.
Initiation salsa de 19h30 à 20h30, puis DJ set latino jusqu’à 22h.
Pas besoin d’être pro, juste l’envie de bouger
5 € par personne
sur réservation .
46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : SOIRÉE SALSA
Salsa Night 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Sunset Time
Step, spin, sway? A hot atmosphere on the terrace.
L’événement SOIRÉE SALSA Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-07-26 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER
À voir aussi à Montpellier (Hérault)
- MEZZE PARTY Montpellier 30 juillet 2026
- DÎNER ATELIER ART EN COMMUN Montpellier 31 juillet 2026
- RENCONTRE AU SOMMET Montpellier 31 juillet 2026
- DÎNER SPECTACLE D’IMPROVISATION Montpellier 1 août 2026
- COMME UN AIR DU JAPON, ÉDITION ÉTÉ DOMAINE DE LA TOUR Montpellier 1 août 2026