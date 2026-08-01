SOIREE TAPAS LOTO Fos
samedi 8 août 2026 · Fos
Informations pratiques
Fos
SOIREE TAPAS LOTO
Rue du Château Fos Hérault
Tarif : – – 10 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08
fin : 2026-08-08
Date(s) :
2026-08-08
Venez au Méga Loto de Fos le 8 aoùt à partir de 18h80 à la cours du chateau.
Au programme:
18h30-20h30 Apéro tapas, peche au canards, jeu du bouchon
20h30 début du loto
.
Rue du Château Fos 34320 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 90 24 40 festifos@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : SOIREE TAPAS LOTO
Come to the Fos Mega Lotto on August 8 starting at 6:80 p.m. in the castle courtyard.
On the schedule:
6:30–8:30 p.m.: Tapas and drinks, duck fishing, cork game
8:30 p.m.: Start of the bingo game
L’événement SOIREE TAPAS LOTO Fos a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS
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