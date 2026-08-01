Informations pratiques

Fos

SOIREE TAPAS LOTO

Rue du Château Fos Hérault

Tarif : – – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-08

fin : 2026-08-08

Date(s) :

2026-08-08

Venez au Méga Loto de Fos le 8 aoùt à partir de 18h80 à la cours du chateau.

Au programme:

18h30-20h30 Apéro tapas, peche au canards, jeu du bouchon

20h30 début du loto

.

Rue du Château Fos 34320 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 90 24 40 festifos@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : SOIREE TAPAS LOTO

Come to the Fos Mega Lotto on August 8 starting at 6:80 p.m. in the castle courtyard.

On the schedule:

6:30–8:30 p.m.: Tapas and drinks, duck fishing, cork game

8:30 p.m.: Start of the bingo game

L’événement SOIREE TAPAS LOTO Fos a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS