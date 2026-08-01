UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Fos

SOIREE TAPAS LOTO Fos

samedi 8 août 2026 · Fos

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 8 août 2026
Fin
samedi 8 août 2026
Adresse
Rue du Château
Ville
34320 Fos
Département
Hérault
Tarif
10

Fos

SOIREE TAPAS LOTO

Rue du Château Fos Hérault

Tarif : – – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08
fin : 2026-08-08

Date(s) :
2026-08-08

Venez au Méga Loto de Fos le 8 aoùt à partir de 18h80 à la cours du chateau.
Au programme:
18h30-20h30 Apéro tapas, peche au canards, jeu du bouchon
20h30 début du loto
  .

Rue du Château Fos 34320 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 90 24 40  festifos@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : SOIREE TAPAS LOTO

Come to the Fos Mega Lotto on August 8 starting at 6:80 p.m. in the castle courtyard.
On the schedule:
6:30–8:30 p.m.: Tapas and drinks, duck fishing, cork game
8:30 p.m.: Start of the bingo game

L’événement SOIREE TAPAS LOTO Fos a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS

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