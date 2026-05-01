Saint-Jean-de-Fos

SORTIE DE L’ANIMAL TOTÉMIQUE

8 Rue de l’Église Saint-Jean-de-Fos Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-24

fin : 2026-05-24

Date(s) :

2026-05-24

Lo Picart, animal totémique de Saint-Jean-de-Fos fera sa sortie annuelle

Déambulation de l’église à la place. Apéritif sur la place.

dimanche 24 mai, rendez-vous à 11h place de l’église.

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8 Rue de l’Église Saint-Jean-de-Fos 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 57 58 83

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English : SORTIE DE L’ANIMAL TOTÉMIQUE

Lo Picart, the totemic animal of Saint-Jean-de-Fos, makes his annual appearance:

Walk from the church to the square. Aperitif on the square.

sunday May 24, 11am, place de l’église.

L’événement SORTIE DE L’ANIMAL TOTÉMIQUE Saint-Jean-de-Fos a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT