SORTIE DE L’ANIMAL TOTÉMIQUE Saint-Jean-de-Fos
SORTIE DE L’ANIMAL TOTÉMIQUE Saint-Jean-de-Fos dimanche 24 mai 2026.
Saint-Jean-de-Fos
SORTIE DE L’ANIMAL TOTÉMIQUE
8 Rue de l’Église Saint-Jean-de-Fos Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-24
fin : 2026-05-24
Date(s) :
2026-05-24
Lo Picart, animal totémique de Saint-Jean-de-Fos fera sa sortie annuelle
Déambulation de l’église à la place. Apéritif sur la place.
dimanche 24 mai, rendez-vous à 11h place de l’église.
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8 Rue de l’Église Saint-Jean-de-Fos 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 57 58 83
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : SORTIE DE L’ANIMAL TOTÉMIQUE
Lo Picart, the totemic animal of Saint-Jean-de-Fos, makes his annual appearance:
Walk from the church to the square. Aperitif on the square.
sunday May 24, 11am, place de l’église.
L’événement SORTIE DE L’ANIMAL TOTÉMIQUE Saint-Jean-de-Fos a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT
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