AGENDA · Le Champ-Saint-Père
Sortie nature, des histoires au grand air ! Le Champ-Saint-Père
vendredi 28 août 2026 · Le Champ-Saint-Père
Informations pratiques
Le Champ-Saint-Père
Sortie nature, des histoires au grand air !
La Baffardière Le Champ-Saint-Père Vendée
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-28 17:00:00
fin : 2026-08-28 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-28
.
La Baffardière Le Champ-Saint-Père 85540 Vendée Pays de la Loire +33 2 51 67 60 60 sortiesnature@vendee.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Sortie nature, des histoires au grand air ! Le Champ-Saint-Père a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par CDT85
À voir aussi à Le Champ-Saint-Père (Vendée)
- Soirée Folklore International Le Champ-Saint-Père 7 août 2026
- Rassemblement de voitures et motos anciennes Le Champ-Saint-Père 9 août 2026
- Randonnée / Qi Gong Rue des Coquelicots Le Champ-Saint-Père 15 août 2026
- Randonnée Qi Gong Le Champ-Saint-Père 15 août 2026
- Des histoires au grand air ! SORTIES NATURE Vallon de la Baffardière Le Champ-Saint-Père 28 août 2026