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AGENDA · Le Champ-Saint-Père

Sortie nature, des histoires au grand air ! Le Champ-Saint-Père

vendredi 28 août 2026 · Le Champ-Saint-Père

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 28 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 28 août 2026
Heure de début
17:00:00
Adresse
La Baffardière
Ville
85540 Le Champ-Saint-Père
Département
Vendée
Tarif

Le Champ-Saint-Père

Sortie nature, des histoires au grand air !

La Baffardière Le Champ-Saint-Père Vendée

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-28 17:00:00
fin : 2026-08-28 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-28

  .

La Baffardière Le Champ-Saint-Père 85540 Vendée Pays de la Loire +33 2 51 67 60 60  sortiesnature@vendee.fr

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English :

L’événement Sortie nature, des histoires au grand air ! Le Champ-Saint-Père a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par CDT85

À voir aussi à Le Champ-Saint-Père (Vendée)