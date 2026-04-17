Sortie nature Un voyage dans la forêt Chamonix-Mont-Blanc
Sortie nature Un voyage dans la forêt Chamonix-Mont-Blanc mercredi 20 mai 2026.
Chamonix-Mont-Blanc
Sortie nature Un voyage dans la forêt
Désert blanc Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Haute-Savoie
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-20 13:00:00
fin : 2026-05-20 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-20
Le temps d’une demi-journée laissons nous l’opportunité de considérer la forêt comme un voyage exotique et qui regorge d’histoires, de secrets et d’inconnu.
Ce voyage sera guidé au travers de la science mais aussi de l’imaginaire.
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Désert blanc Chamonix-Mont-Blanc 74400 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 63 78 62 84
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Nature outing A journey through the forest
For half a day, let’s consider the forest as an exotic journey, brimming with stories, secrets and the unknown.
This journey will be guided by science, but also by the imagination.
L’événement Sortie nature Un voyage dans la forêt Chamonix-Mont-Blanc a été mis à jour le 2026-04-17 par Office de Tourisme de la Vallée de Chamonix-Mont-Blanc
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- John Nilsen Piano Concert Temple Protestant Chamonix-Mont-Blanc 29 avril 2026
- A Cappella Concert du chœur des Chambelles Temple Protestant Chamonix-Mont-Blanc 30 avril 2026
- Mai à Vélo 2026, Cité scolaire Frison Roche, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc 1 mai 2026