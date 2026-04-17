Chamonix-Mont-Blanc

Sortie nature Un voyage dans la forêt

Désert blanc Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Haute-Savoie

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-20 13:00:00

fin : 2026-05-20 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-20

Le temps d’une demi-journée laissons nous l’opportunité de considérer la forêt comme un voyage exotique et qui regorge d’histoires, de secrets et d’inconnu.

Ce voyage sera guidé au travers de la science mais aussi de l’imaginaire.

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Désert blanc Chamonix-Mont-Blanc 74400 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 63 78 62 84

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English : Nature outing A journey through the forest

For half a day, let’s consider the forest as an exotic journey, brimming with stories, secrets and the unknown.

This journey will be guided by science, but also by the imagination.

L’événement Sortie nature Un voyage dans la forêt Chamonix-Mont-Blanc a été mis à jour le 2026-04-17 par Office de Tourisme de la Vallée de Chamonix-Mont-Blanc