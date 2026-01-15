Soupe aux choux Dunières

Boulodrome Dunières Haute-Loire

Soupe aux choux de la vogue organisée par l’association pour le don du sang bénévole au boulodrome.
Boulodrome Dunières 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73  tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr

English :

Cabbage soup of the vogue organized by the association for the voluntary blood donation in the boulodrome.

L’événement Soupe aux choux Dunières a été mis à jour le 2026-01-12 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme