Soupe aux choux Dunières

Soupe aux choux de la vogue organisée par l’association pour le don du sang bénévole au boulodrome.
Boulodrome Dunières 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73 tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr
English :
Cabbage soup of the vogue organized by the association for the voluntary blood donation in the boulodrome.
