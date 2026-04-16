SPARTAN RACE CARCASSONNE 2026 Carcassonne

Carcassonne

SPARTAN RACE CARCASSONNE 2026

Montlegun Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-09

fin : 2026-05-10

Date(s) :

2026-05-09

Prépare-toi pour une aventure inoubliable durant l’événement Carcassonne Trifecta Weekend 2025 !

Destination de lancement de saison à succès Spartan revient en 2026, les 9 et 10 mai à Carcassonne, pour une 8ème édition qui poussera sûrement une bonne partie des athlètes à réaliser une TRIFECTA sur le week-end.

Cette année, Spartan Carcassonne promet d’être plus intense, plus exaltant et plus mémorable que jamais. Rejoins les milliers de Spartan venus des quatre coins de France et d’Europe pour affronter ensemble les obstacles emblématiques.

Que tu sois un athlète chevronné à la recherche d’un nouveau test ou un novice enthousiaste prêt à relever ton premier défi Spartan, cette expérience est faite pour toi.

L’aventure t’attend. Inscris toi dès maintenant pour garantir ta place parmi les héros de cette légende moderne.

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Montlegun Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie

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English :

Get ready for an unforgettable adventure at Carcassonne Trifecta Weekend 2025!

Spartan’s successful season-launching destination returns in 2026, on May 9 and 10 in Carcassonne, for an 8th edition that will surely push a good proportion of athletes to complete a TRIFECTA over the weekend.

This year, Spartan Carcassonne promises to be more intense, more exhilarating and more memorable than ever. Join the thousands of Spartans from all over France and Europe to tackle the iconic obstacles together.

Whether you’re a seasoned athlete looking for a new test or an enthusiastic novice ready to take on your first Spartan challenge, this is the experience for you.

Adventure awaits. Register now to guarantee your place among the heroes of this modern legend.

L’événement SPARTAN RACE CARCASSONNE 2026 Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 ADT