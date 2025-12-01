Spectacle Clément Blouin Magicien, CAMÉO COMÉDIE CLUB Metz

Spectacle Clément Blouin Magicien

CAMÉO COMÉDIE CLUB 24 rue du Palais Metz Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-12-27 20:00:00

fin : 2025-12-27

Magicien ? C’est pas un métier !

Heureusement que je n’ai pas écouté Marcelle, ma grand-mère… Sinon je ne pourrais pas vous raconter comment j’ai convaincu Chloé d’aller au cinéma avec moi à 14 ans, mes conneries avec Simon, mes expériences de G.O au Club Med ou encore mes premières scènes à Paris ! Et tout ça… grâce à la magie !

En 2022, Clément co-écrit son premier spectacle d’humour et de magie avec Nicolas Genevaz et Thomas Caruso Aragona destiné au grand public et le joue un an à Paris au Théâtre des Mathurins et à l’Apollo. S’ensuit un premier festival d’Avignon complet et une tournée dans toute la France. il est également la révélation Coup de coeur dans l’émission Les Comiques Préférés des Français avec Laurence Boccolini, il fait une apparition dans Cabaret avec Stéphane Bern sur France 2 et rejoint le casting de la saison 14 du Jamel Comedy Club sur Canal +.

Trempé d’humour et de réparties, son premier spectacle raconte avec énergie sa vie de magicien, ses débuts, ses copines, ses conneries, son arrivée à Paris et ses expériences de G.O au Club Med !Tout public

CAMÉO COMÉDIE CLUB 24 rue du Palais Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

English :

A magician? It’s not a profession!

It’s a good thing I didn’t listen to Marcelle, my grandmother? Otherwise I wouldn’t be able to tell you how I convinced Chloé to go to the cinema with me at the age of 14, how I messed things up with Simon, how I experimented with G.O. at Club Med and how I got my first gig in Paris! And it’s all thanks to magic!

In 2022, Clément co-wrote his first comedy and magic show with Nicolas Genevaz and Thomas Caruso Aragona, aimed at the general public, and performed it for a year in Paris at the Théâtre des Mathurins and the Apollo. This was followed by a sold-out first Avignon Festival and a tour of France. He was also the Coup de coeur revelation on the show Les Comiques Préférés des Français with Laurence Boccolini, appeared in Cabaret with Stéphane Bern on France 2 and joined the cast of season 14 of the Jamel Comedy Club on Canal +.

Packed with humor and repartee, his first show tells the energetic story of his life as a magician, his beginnings, his girlfriends, his bullshit, his arrival in Paris and his experiences as a G.O. at Club Med!

