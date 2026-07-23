Spectacle Clement Viktorovitch Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville
vendredi 29 janvier 2027 · Zénith du Grand Nancy · Maxéville
Informations pratiques
Maxéville
Spectacle Clement Viktorovitch
Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle
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30
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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2027-01-29 20:00:00
fin : 2027-01-29 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2027-01-29
Clément Viktorovitch, docteur en science politique soucieux de vulgarisation dans les médias (France Info, Clique, Quotidien), sur internet (Twitch, Youtube) et en librairie (Le Pouvoir Rhétorique, Logocratie) apparait pour la première fois sur scène dans une fiction grinçante.Adultes
30 .
Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 72 31 28 04
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English :
Clément Viktorovitch, a doctor of political science committed to making complex ideas accessible through the media (France Info, Clique, Quotidien), online (Twitch, YouTube), and in bookstores (Le Pouvoir Rhétorique, Logocratie), makes his first appearance on stage in a biting comedy.
L’événement Spectacle Clement Viktorovitch Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2026-07-23 par DESTINATION NANCY
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