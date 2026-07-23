Spectacle Clement Viktorovitch Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville

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Maxéville

Spectacle Clement Viktorovitch

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

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30

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Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2027-01-29 20:00:00

fin : 2027-01-29 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-01-29

Clément Viktorovitch, docteur en science politique soucieux de vulgarisation dans les médias (France Info, Clique, Quotidien), sur internet (Twitch, Youtube) et en librairie (Le Pouvoir Rhétorique, Logocratie) apparait pour la première fois sur scène dans une fiction grinçante.Adultes

30 .

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 72 31 28 04

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English :

Clément Viktorovitch, a doctor of political science committed to making complex ideas accessible through the media (France Info, Clique, Quotidien), online (Twitch, YouTube), and in bookstores (Le Pouvoir Rhétorique, Logocratie), makes his first appearance on stage in a biting comedy.

L’événement Spectacle Clement Viktorovitch Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2026-07-23 par DESTINATION NANCY