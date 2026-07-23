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AGENDA · Maxéville

Spectacle Clement Viktorovitch Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville

vendredi 29 janvier 2027 · Zénith du Grand Nancy · Maxéville

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 29 janvier 2027
Fin
vendredi 29 janvier 2027
Heure de début
20:00:00
Lieu
Zénith du Grand Nancy
Adresse
Rue du Zénith
Ville
54320 Maxéville
Département
Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif
30 Tarif de base plein tarif

Maxéville

Spectacle Clement Viktorovitch

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
30
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2027-01-29 20:00:00
fin : 2027-01-29 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2027-01-29

Clément Viktorovitch, docteur en science politique soucieux de vulgarisation dans les médias (France Info, Clique, Quotidien), sur internet (Twitch, Youtube) et en librairie (Le Pouvoir Rhétorique, Logocratie) apparait pour la première fois sur scène dans une fiction grinçante.Adultes
30  .

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 72 31 28 04 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Clément Viktorovitch, a doctor of political science committed to making complex ideas accessible through the media (France Info, Clique, Quotidien), online (Twitch, YouTube), and in bookstores (Le Pouvoir Rhétorique, Logocratie), makes his first appearance on stage in a biting comedy.

L’événement Spectacle Clement Viktorovitch Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2026-07-23 par DESTINATION NANCY

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