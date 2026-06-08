Spectacle de danse Sell, Self, Slay Théâtre Le Carreau – Forbach

Informations pratiques

Forbach

Spectacle de danse Sell, Self, Slay

Théâtre Le Carreau – 71 Avenue Saint-Rémy Forbach Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

27

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2027-03-11 20:00:00

fin : 2027-03-11 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-03-11

Le nancéien Simon Feltz compose son premier solo Sell, Self, Slay et poursuit ses explorations chorégraphiques en s’attaquant au discours publicitaire et à son omniprésence dans la sphère publique comme plus intime. Asséné d’un corpus vidéo fait de publicités en tout genre, il glisse son corps dans les figures qui défilent sur l’écran à un rythme effréné. Il opère ainsi une mue constante et finit par se faire aspirer par l’accumulation des images, dont l’emprise sur nos imaginaires devient de plus en plus prégnante. Ce que nous mangeons, nos vêtements, nos hobbies, notre maquillage, nos relations amoureuses, nos soins médicaux et même notre mort, tout absolument tout y passe. Mais existe-t-il encore une parcelle de nous-mêmes qui n’en soit pas la cible ? En s’emparant des figures de l’influenceur, du coach, du présentateur de télé-achat, ou encore du professeur de yoga, Simon Feltz danse avec une grande intensité. Il met en corps et en voix l’empreinte du capitalisme sur nos corps et nos imaginaires.

a partir de 14ans.Tout public

27 .

Théâtre Le Carreau – 71 Avenue Saint-Rémy Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 84 64 30 info@carreau-forbach.com

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English :

Simon Feltz, from Nancy, has created his first solo piece, *Sell, Self, Slay*, and continues his choreographic explorations by tackling advertising discourse and its omnipresence in both the public and the most intimate spheres. Drawing on a video archive of advertisements of all kinds, he moves his body through the images that flash across the screen at a frantic pace. In this way, he undergoes a constant transformation and is eventually drawn into the accumulation of images, whose hold on our imaginations grows ever more pervasive. What we eat, our clothes, our hobbies, our makeup, our romantic relationships, our medical care, and even our death—everything—absolutely everything—is subject to it. But is there still a single part of ourselves that isn’t a target of this? By embodying the figures of the influencer, the coach, the infomercial host, and even the yoga instructor, Simon Feltz dances with great intensity. Through his body and voice, he embodies capitalism’s imprint on our bodies and our imaginations.

Ages 14 and up.

L’événement Spectacle de danse Sell, Self, Slay Forbach a été mis à jour le 2026-08-14 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU PAYS DE FORBACH