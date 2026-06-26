Algrange

Spectacle de feu

Algrange Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-08-29 20:00:00

fin : 2026-08-29 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-29

Laissez-vous émerveiller par Pyromancia, un spectacle immersif mêlant danse, manipulation d’objets enflammés, technologies lumineuses et effets pyrotechniques. Portée par la compagnie Washa, cette création visuelle explore les contrastes entre le feu et la lumière, le chaos et l’harmonie, dans une mise en scène spectaculaire. La soirée se poursuivra dans une ambiance festive avec un blind test géant et un DJ.Tout public

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Algrange 57440 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 84 30 13 secretariat@ville-algrange.fr

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English :

Let yourself be captivated by *Pyromancia*, an immersive show that blends dance, the manipulation of flaming objects, lighting technology, and pyrotechnic effects. Presented by the Washa company, this visual production explores the contrasts between fire and light, chaos and harmony, in a spectacular staging. The evening will continue in a festive atmosphere with a giant blind test and a DJ.

L’événement Spectacle de feu Algrange a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME