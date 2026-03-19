SPECTACLE EDELWEISS Canet-en-Roussillon
SPECTACLE EDELWEISS Canet-en-Roussillon mercredi 6 mai 2026.
SPECTACLE EDELWEISS
3 rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-06 14:30:00
fin : 2026-05-06
Date(s) :
2026-05-06
EDELWEISS. Projet intergénérationnel
Le projet Edelweiss démarré en janvier 2026 réunit un public adolescent (classe de 4e du collège Côte radieuse de Canet en Roussillon) et un public sénior dans un travail de création autour de thématiques contemporaines les questions de la différence d’âge, de la modernité et de l’écologie.
.
3 rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie contact@chateaudelesparrou.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
EDELWEISS. An intergenerational project
The Edelweiss project, which began in January 2026, brings together a teenage audience (4th grade class from the Côte radieuse middle school in Canet en Roussillon) and a senior audience in a creative project based on contemporary themes: age differences, modernity and ecology.
L’événement SPECTACLE EDELWEISS Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par MAIRIE CANET
À voir aussi à Canet-en-Roussillon (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- SAUVAGE & SOUVERAINE UN SHOW 100 % FÉMININ Canet-en-Roussillon 27 mars 2026
- GOIGS DELS OUS Canet-en-Roussillon 4 avril 2026
- ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE CANET ROUSSILLON MEDITERRANEE Canet-en-Roussillon 6 avril 2026
- CONCERT PRINTEMPS PRINTEMPS HISPANIQUE SERVICE CULTUREL Canet-en-Roussillon 12 avril 2026
- KESSEL, LA LIBERTÉ À TOUT PRIX SERVICE CULTUREL Canet-en-Roussillon 14 avril 2026