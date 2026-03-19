SPECTACLE EDELWEISS

3 rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-06 14:30:00

fin : 2026-05-06

Date(s) :

2026-05-06

EDELWEISS. Projet intergénérationnel

Le projet Edelweiss démarré en janvier 2026 réunit un public adolescent (classe de 4e du collège Côte radieuse de Canet en Roussillon) et un public sénior dans un travail de création autour de thématiques contemporaines les questions de la différence d’âge, de la modernité et de l’écologie.

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3 rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie contact@chateaudelesparrou.fr

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English :

EDELWEISS. An intergenerational project

The Edelweiss project, which began in January 2026, brings together a teenage audience (4th grade class from the Côte radieuse middle school in Canet en Roussillon) and a senior audience in a creative project based on contemporary themes: age differences, modernity and ecology.

L’événement SPECTACLE EDELWEISS Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par MAIRIE CANET