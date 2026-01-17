Spectacle Florian Lex Imparfaits Espace Encan La Rochelle

Spectacle Florian Lex Imparfaits

Espace Encan Espace Encan Quai Louis Prunier La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 40 – 40 – 40 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-14 20:00:00

fin : 2026-09-12

Date(s) :

2026-03-14 2026-09-12

Un spectacle dans lequel vous allez forcément vous reconnaître.

Comme tout bon Français qui se respecte, Florian la ramène à tout propos, adore râler et aime beaucoup trop… la raclette.

.

Espace Encan Espace Encan Quai Louis Prunier La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Show Florian Lex Imparfaits

A show you’re bound to recognize yourself in.

Like any self-respecting Frenchman, Florian brings it up at every opportunity, loves to grumble and likes raclette too much.

L’événement Spectacle Florian Lex Imparfaits La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-01-17 par Nous La Rochelle