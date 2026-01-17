Spectacle Florian Lex Imparfaits Espace Encan La Rochelle
Spectacle Florian Lex Imparfaits Espace Encan La Rochelle samedi 14 mars 2026.
Spectacle Florian Lex Imparfaits
Espace Encan Espace Encan Quai Louis Prunier La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 40 – 40 – 40 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-14 20:00:00
fin : 2026-09-12
Date(s) :
2026-03-14 2026-09-12
Un spectacle dans lequel vous allez forcément vous reconnaître.
Comme tout bon Français qui se respecte, Florian la ramène à tout propos, adore râler et aime beaucoup trop… la raclette.
English : Show Florian Lex Imparfaits
A show you’re bound to recognize yourself in.
Like any self-respecting Frenchman, Florian brings it up at every opportunity, loves to grumble and likes raclette too much.
