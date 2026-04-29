Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Spectacle Le cercle Comedy-Club Best of La Comédie La Rochelle

Spectacle Le cercle Comedy-Club Best of La Comédie La Rochelle lundi 8 juin 2026.

Lieu : La Comédie

Adresse : 18 rue Rambaud

Ville : 17000 La Rochelle

Département : Charente-Maritime

Début : lundi 8 juin 2026

Fin : lundi 8 juin 2026

Heure de début : 21:00:00

Tarif :

La Rochelle

Spectacle Le cercle Comedy-Club Best of

La Comédie 18 rue Rambaud La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-08 21:00:00
fin : 2026-06-08

Date(s) :
2026-06-08

Le Cercle Comedy Club fait son gala au Comédie La Rochelle !
8 juin 8 humoristes 8 min chacun
LA soirée Best Of du Cercle !
  .

La Comédie 18 rue Rambaud La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 28 78 70 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Cercle Comedy Club holds its gala at the Comédie La Rochelle!
june 8 ? 8 comedians ? 8 min each
THE Cercle’s Best Of evening!

L’événement Spectacle Le cercle Comedy-Club Best of La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par Nous La Rochelle

À voir aussi à La Rochelle (Charente-Maritime)