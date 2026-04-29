Spectacle Le cercle Comedy-Club Best of La Comédie La Rochelle
Spectacle Le cercle Comedy-Club Best of La Comédie La Rochelle lundi 8 juin 2026.
La Rochelle
Spectacle Le cercle Comedy-Club Best of
La Comédie 18 rue Rambaud La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-08 21:00:00
fin : 2026-06-08
Date(s) :
2026-06-08
Le Cercle Comedy Club fait son gala au Comédie La Rochelle !
8 juin 8 humoristes 8 min chacun
LA soirée Best Of du Cercle !
.
La Comédie 18 rue Rambaud La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 28 78 70
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Cercle Comedy Club holds its gala at the Comédie La Rochelle!
june 8 ? 8 comedians ? 8 min each
THE Cercle’s Best Of evening!
L’événement Spectacle Le cercle Comedy-Club Best of La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par Nous La Rochelle
À voir aussi à La Rochelle (Charente-Maritime)
- FATOUMATA DIAWARA OKALI – LA SIRENE – Espace Musiques Actuelles La Rochelle 6 mai 2026
- NOUVELLES PISTES CYCLABLES AU SUD : QUELLE CHANCE !, LA ROCHELLE 17000 QUAI LOUIS PRUNIER, La Rochelle 6 mai 2026
- Nouvelles pistes cyclables au Sud : quelle chance !, Aquarium de La Rochelle, La Rochelle 6 mai 2026
- La Bourse aux vélos des Cabanes, Les cabanes urbaines, La Rochelle 6 mai 2026
- Animation Réalité virtuelle Comm’on lab La Rochelle Université La Rochelle 6 mai 2026