Spectacle Le cercle Comedy-Club Best of La Comédie La Rochelle

La Rochelle

Spectacle Le cercle Comedy-Club Best of

La Comédie 18 rue Rambaud La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-08 21:00:00

fin : 2026-06-08

Date(s) :

2026-06-08

Le Cercle Comedy Club fait son gala au Comédie La Rochelle !

8 juin 8 humoristes 8 min chacun

LA soirée Best Of du Cercle !

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La Comédie 18 rue Rambaud La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 28 78 70

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English :

The Cercle Comedy Club holds its gala at the Comédie La Rochelle!

june 8 ? 8 comedians ? 8 min each

THE Cercle’s Best Of evening!

L’événement Spectacle Le cercle Comedy-Club Best of La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par Nous La Rochelle