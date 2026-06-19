SPECTACLES VIVANTS Saint-Cyprien
lundi 20 juillet 2026 · Saint-Cyprien
Informations pratiques
Saint-Cyprien
SPECTACLES VIVANTS
Quai Arthur Rimbaud au port Saint-Cyprien Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-20 21:30:00
fin : 2026-07-20
Date(s) :
2026-07-20
{ summary : Au port de Saint‑Cyprien, la compagnie Picto Facto anime des déambulations artistiques spectaculaires, offrant des moments d’émerveillement à partager en famille; d’autres spectacles se déroulent les 27 juillet, 3, 10 et 17 août avec différentes compagnies. }
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Quai Arthur Rimbaud au port Saint-Cyprien 66750 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 21 01 33
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English :
{ summary : At the port of Saint-Cyprien, the Picto Facto company is staging spectacular street performances, offering moments of wonder to share with the whole family; other shows will take place on July 27 and August 3, 10, and 17, featuring various companies. }
L’événement SPECTACLES VIVANTS Saint-Cyprien a été mis à jour le 2026-06-19 par OT DE SAINT CYPRIEN
À voir aussi à Saint-Cyprien (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- Marché gourmand nocturne de Saint Cyprien Saint-Cyprien 2 juillet 2026
- MONSIEUR ARTHUR Parking nord du port zone d’activités Saint-Cyprien 4 juillet 2026
- JARDIN EN SCÈNE Saint-Cyprien 5 juillet 2026
- STAGES MULTISPORTS A GRAND STADE LES CAPELLANS PENDANT LES VACANCES D’ÉTÉ rue Verdi Saint-Cyprien 6 juillet 2026
- PASS SPORT & BIEN-ÊTRE Rue Verdi Saint-Cyprien 6 juillet 2026