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Stage de Cirque Châteaudun

Stage de Cirque Châteaudun

Stage de Cirque Châteaudun lundi 6 juillet 2026.

Adresse : Moulin à Tan

Ville : 28200 Châteaudun

Département : Eure-et-Loir

Début : lundi 6 juillet 2026

Fin : vendredi 10 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 16:00:00

Tarif : 80 80 80 Tarif de base plein tarif

Châteaudun

Stage de Cirque

Moulin à Tan Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : 80 – 80 – EUR
80
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-06 16:00:00
fin : 2026-07-10 17:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-06

L’Association du Moulin à Tan vous propose un stage de cirque accessible à tous dès 4 ans.
Informations et préinscriptions par téléphone ou mail.
80  .

Moulin à Tan Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 52 19 31 68  moulinatan28@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Association du Moulin %E0 Tan is offering a circus workshop open to everyone ages 4 and up.
For more information and to register, please call or email.

L’événement Stage de Cirque Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN

À voir aussi à Chateaudun (Eure-et-Loir)