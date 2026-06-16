Stage de Cirque Châteaudun
Stage de Cirque Châteaudun lundi 6 juillet 2026.
Châteaudun
Stage de Cirque
Moulin à Tan Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : 80 – 80 – EUR
80
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-06 16:00:00
fin : 2026-07-10 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-06
L’Association du Moulin à Tan vous propose un stage de cirque accessible à tous dès 4 ans.
Informations et préinscriptions par téléphone ou mail.
80 .
Moulin à Tan Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 52 19 31 68 moulinatan28@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Association du Moulin %E0 Tan is offering a circus workshop open to everyone ages 4 and up.
For more information and to register, please call or email.
L’événement Stage de Cirque Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN
À voir aussi à Chateaudun (Eure-et-Loir)
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- Jazz au château Châteaudun 20 juin 2026
- Animation enfants C’est l’heure de l’histoire Châteaudun 24 juin 2026
- Concert Echoes Châteaudun 26 juin 2026
- Concert Adieu Barbara Châteaudun 26 juin 2026