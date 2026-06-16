Châteaudun

Stage de Cirque

Moulin à Tan Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : 80 – 80 – EUR

80

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-06 16:00:00

fin : 2026-07-10 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-06

L’Association du Moulin à Tan vous propose un stage de cirque accessible à tous dès 4 ans.

Informations et préinscriptions par téléphone ou mail.

80 .

Moulin à Tan Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 52 19 31 68 moulinatan28@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Association du Moulin %E0 Tan is offering a circus workshop open to everyone ages 4 and up.

For more information and to register, please call or email.

L’événement Stage de Cirque Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN