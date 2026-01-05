STAGE DE CIRQUE-THÉÂTRE ENFANT DE PRINTEMPS Villefort

STAGE DE CIRQUE-THÉÂTRE ENFANT DE PRINTEMPS

Halle des sports Villefort Lozère

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 55 EUR

Enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-27

fin : 2026-05-01

Date(s) :

2026-04-27

Le Foyer rural de Pourcharesses-Villefort vous propose un stage de cirque pour enfants, du 27 avril au 1er mai , avec la circassienne Nina !

Bambins (3 à 6ans) de 9h à 10h 15€

Enfants (6 à 8ans) de 10h à 12h30 35€

Ados (9 à 15ans) de 14h à 18h 55€

+ adhésion foyer (7€)

Spectacles et temps convivial à l’issue du stage

Renseignements Foyer rural au 07 82 01 60 69 ou contact@frpv48.fr

Inscriptions http://frpv48.fr/stage-cirque-printemps .

Halle des sports Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 7 82 01 60 69 contact@frpv48.fr

English :

The Foyer rural de Pourcharesses-Villefort is offering a circus workshop for children, from April 27th to May 1st , with circus artist Nina!

Toddlers (3 to 6 yrs) from 9 to 10 a.m. 15?

Children (6 to 8yrs) from 10am to 12.30pm 35?

Teens (9 to 15yrs) from 14h to 18h 55?

+ household membership (7?)

Shows and social time at the end of the workshop

Information Foyer rural on 07 82 01 60 69 or contact@frpv48.fr

