STAGE DE CIRQUE-THÉÂTRE ENFANT DE PRINTEMPS Villefort
STAGE DE CIRQUE-THÉÂTRE ENFANT DE PRINTEMPS Villefort lundi 27 avril 2026.
STAGE DE CIRQUE-THÉÂTRE ENFANT DE PRINTEMPS
Halle des sports Villefort Lozère
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 55 EUR
Enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-27
fin : 2026-05-01
Date(s) :
2026-04-27
Le Foyer rural de Pourcharesses-Villefort vous propose un stage de cirque pour enfants, du 27 avril au 1er mai , avec la circassienne Nina !
Bambins (3 à 6ans) de 9h à 10h 15€
Enfants (6 à 8ans) de 10h à 12h30 35€
Ados (9 à 15ans) de 14h à 18h 55€
+ adhésion foyer (7€)
Spectacles et temps convivial à l’issue du stage
Renseignements Foyer rural au 07 82 01 60 69 ou contact@frpv48.fr
Ins
Le Foyer rural de Pourcharesses-Villefort vous propose un stage de cirque pour enfants, du 27 avril au 1er mai , avec la circassienne Nina !
Bambins (3 à 6ans) de 9h à 10h 15€
Enfants (6 à 8ans) de 10h à 12h30 35€
Ados (9 à 15ans) de 14h à 18h 55€
+ adhésion foyer (7€)
Spectacles et temps convivial à l’issue du stage
Renseignements Foyer rural au 07 82 01 60 69 ou contact@frpv48.fr
Inscriptions http://frpv48.fr/stage-cirque-printemps .
Halle des sports Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 7 82 01 60 69 contact@frpv48.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Foyer rural de Pourcharesses-Villefort is offering a circus workshop for children, from April 27th to May 1st , with circus artist Nina!
Toddlers (3 to 6 yrs) from 9 to 10 a.m. 15?
Children (6 to 8yrs) from 10am to 12.30pm 35?
Teens (9 to 15yrs) from 14h to 18h 55?
+ household membership (7?)
Shows and social time at the end of the workshop
Information Foyer rural on 07 82 01 60 69 or contact@frpv48.fr
Ins
L’événement STAGE DE CIRQUE-THÉÂTRE ENFANT DE PRINTEMPS Villefort a été mis à jour le 2026-01-02 par 48-OT Mont Lozere