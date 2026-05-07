Sète

STAGE ENFANTS

Sète Hérault

Tarif : 140 – 140 – 140 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-13

fin : 2026-07-17

Date(s) :

2026-07-13

Plonger, danser, peindre, chanter… et devenir la mer. Avec “La mer dans tous ses états”, les enfants explorent les mouvements de l’eau à travers le corps, la peinture, le chant et l’imaginaire. Un voyage sensoriel mêlant danse, qi gong, chant et peinture intuitive, pour s’exprimer, ressentir et créer en toute liberté.

Plonger, danser, peindre, chanter… et devenir la merAvec “La mer dans tous ses états”, les enfants explorent les mouvements de l’eau à travers lecorps, la peinture, le chant et l’imaginaire.Un voyage sensoriel mêlant danse, qi gong, chant et peinture intuitive, pour s’exprimer,ressentir et créer en toute liberté.Une expérience douce et ludique pour éveiller la créativité et la confiance des enfants .

Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 65 90 90 92 blobbureau@gmail.com

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English :

Dive, dance, paint, sing… and become the sea. With La mer dans tous ses états, children explore the movements of water through the body, painting, singing and imagination. A sensory journey combining dance, qi gong, song and intuitive painting, to express themselves, feel and create in total freedom.

L’événement STAGE ENFANTS Sète a été mis à jour le 2026-05-07 par OLD Hérault OT ARCHIPEL DE THAU SETE