UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Saint-Agathon

TAHITI 80 // THE LANSKIES La Grande Ourse Saint-Agathon

samedi 12 décembre 2026 · La Grande Ourse · Saint-Agathon

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 12 décembre 2026
Fin
samedi 12 décembre 2026
Heure de début
21:00:00
Lieu
La Grande Ourse
Adresse
9 Rue de Hent Meur
Ville
22200 Saint-Agathon
Département
Côtes-d'Armor
Tarif

Saint-Agathon

TAHITI 80 // THE LANSKIES

La Grande Ourse 9 Rue de Hent Meur Saint-Agathon Côtes-d’Armor

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-12 21:00:00
fin : 2026-12-12

Date(s) :
2026-12-12

Tahiti 80, figure emblématique de l’indie pop française, a marqué les esprits dès ses débuts. Le 1er album, Puzzle, est certifié disque d’or.   .

La Grande Ourse 9 Rue de Hent Meur Saint-Agathon 22200 Côtes-d’Armor Bretagne  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement TAHITI 80 // THE LANSKIES Saint-Agathon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-21 par Office de tourisme de Guingamp Baie de Paimpol

À voir aussi à Saint-Agathon (Côtes-d'Armor)