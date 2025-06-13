TARMO PELTOKOSKI ALEXANDRE KANTOROW HALLE AUX GRAINS Toulouse

TARMO PELTOKOSKI ALEXANDRE KANTOROW

Cette saison, l’Orchestre du Capitole a invité des pianistes incroyables, et pour finir en beauté, ils ont choisi Alexandre Kantorow.

Ce qui caractérise Alexandre, c’est cette dignité face à l’adversité, un peu comme Beethoven ou Mahler. Lorsqu’il joue le Concerto pour piano n°4, on est touché par son mouvement central, un dialogue silencieux où le piano semble supplier l’orchestre. Et avec la Symphonie n°6, que Mahler lui-même appelait Tragique , on ressent tout le poids du destin qui semble annoncer des coups durs à venir. 8 .

This season, the Orchestre du Capitole has invited some incredible pianists, and to end on a high note, they have chosen Alexandre Kantorow.

In dieser Saison hat das Orchestre du Capitole unglaubliche Pianisten eingeladen, und als krönenden Abschluss haben sie Alexandre Kantorow ausgewählt.

Questa stagione l’Orchestre du Capitole ha invitato alcuni incredibili pianisti e, per concludere in bellezza, ha scelto Alexandre Kantorow.

Esta temporada, la Orquesta del Capitolio ha invitado a algunos pianistas increíbles y, para cerrar con broche de oro, ha elegido a Alexandre Kantorow.

