THE JAZZ ROOM UN HOMMAGE À FRANK SINATRA ET À LOUIS ARMSTRONG Montpellier
THE JAZZ ROOM UN HOMMAGE À FRANK SINATRA ET À LOUIS ARMSTRONG Montpellier samedi 17 octobre 2026.
Montpellier
THE JAZZ ROOM UN HOMMAGE À FRANK SINATRA ET À LOUIS ARMSTRONG
121 Rue Fontcouverte Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : 26 – 26 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-17
fin : 2026-10-17
Date(s) :
2026-10-17 2027-01-16
Rends-toi à The Jazz Room pour célébrer deux des musiciens les plus influents de tous les temps Frank Sinatra et Louis Armstrong. Découvre leur musique intemporelle réimaginée par un groupe talentueux dans un cadre intimiste. Achète tes billets pour The Jazz Room un hommage à Frank Sinatra et à Louis Armstrong à Montpellier !
Rends-toi à The Jazz Room pour célébrer deux des musiciens les plus influents de tous les temps Frank Sinatra et Louis Armstrong. Découvre leur musique intemporelle réimaginée par un groupe talentueux dans un cadre intimiste. Achète tes billets pour The Jazz Room un hommage à Frank Sinatra et à Louis Armstrong à Montpellier !
Ce qui t’attend
Rends hommage à l’héritage des légendes de la musique Frank Sinatra et Louis Armstrong
Profite de leurs chansons emblématiques, comme Fly Me to the Moon et What a Wonderful World, réimaginées lors d’un puissant concert en hommage à ces deux artistes de renom
Célèbre leur contribution inestimable à la musique, à la culture et à la société
Vis une soirée organisée dans un lieu chic et intime, parfait pour vivre un moment musical hors du temps
Programme
Fly Me To The Moon Frank Sinatra
My Way Frank Sinatra
What a Wonderful World Louis Armstrong
When You’re Smiling Louis Armstrong
…et bien d’autres encore
Sur réservation .
121 Rue Fontcouverte Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come to The Jazz Room to celebrate two of the most influential musicians of all time: Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong. Discover their timeless music reimagined by a talented band in an intimate setting. Buy your tickets for The Jazz Room: a tribute to Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong in Montpellier!
L’événement THE JAZZ ROOM UN HOMMAGE À FRANK SINATRA ET À LOUIS ARMSTRONG Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER
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