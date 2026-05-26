THE JAZZ ROOM UN HOMMAGE À FRANK SINATRA ET À LOUIS ARMSTRONG Montpellier

Montpellier

THE JAZZ ROOM UN HOMMAGE À FRANK SINATRA ET À LOUIS ARMSTRONG

121 Rue Fontcouverte Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : 26 – 26 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-17

fin : 2026-10-17

Date(s) :

2026-10-17 2027-01-16

Rends-toi à The Jazz Room pour célébrer deux des musiciens les plus influents de tous les temps Frank Sinatra et Louis Armstrong. Découvre leur musique intemporelle réimaginée par un groupe talentueux dans un cadre intimiste. Achète tes billets pour The Jazz Room un hommage à Frank Sinatra et à Louis Armstrong à Montpellier !

Rends-toi à The Jazz Room pour célébrer deux des musiciens les plus influents de tous les temps Frank Sinatra et Louis Armstrong. Découvre leur musique intemporelle réimaginée par un groupe talentueux dans un cadre intimiste. Achète tes billets pour The Jazz Room un hommage à Frank Sinatra et à Louis Armstrong à Montpellier !

Ce qui t’attend

Rends hommage à l’héritage des légendes de la musique Frank Sinatra et Louis Armstrong

Profite de leurs chansons emblématiques, comme Fly Me to the Moon et What a Wonderful World, réimaginées lors d’un puissant concert en hommage à ces deux artistes de renom

Célèbre leur contribution inestimable à la musique, à la culture et à la société

Vis une soirée organisée dans un lieu chic et intime, parfait pour vivre un moment musical hors du temps

Programme

Fly Me To The Moon Frank Sinatra

My Way Frank Sinatra

What a Wonderful World Louis Armstrong

When You’re Smiling Louis Armstrong

…et bien d’autres encore

Sur réservation .

121 Rue Fontcouverte Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come to The Jazz Room to celebrate two of the most influential musicians of all time: Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong. Discover their timeless music reimagined by a talented band in an intimate setting. Buy your tickets for The Jazz Room: a tribute to Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong in Montpellier!

L’événement THE JAZZ ROOM UN HOMMAGE À FRANK SINATRA ET À LOUIS ARMSTRONG Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER