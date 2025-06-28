Théâtre Bate Fado Charleville-Mézières

Théâtre Bate Fado

Chorégraphes et performeurs portugais parmi les plus inventifs de leur génération, Jonas&Lander offrent un tourbillon d’émotion, de libération et d’exaltation. Ces artistes inclassables nous transportent à Lisbonne, au 19e siècle, à une époque où le fado avait sa propre danse.Sous un kiosque, neuf artistes chaussés de bottines à talons donnent vie à une tradition oubliée. Qu’ils soient danseurs, musiciens ou chanteurs, tous battent le fado. Retour aux sources pour cette musique empreinte de mélancolie qui révèle ici une danse viscérale aussi explosive qu’un feu d’artifice.Découvrir les tarifs.

One of the most inventive Portuguese choreographers and performers of their generation, Jonas&Lander offer a whirlwind of emotion, liberation and exhilaration. These unclassifiable artists take us back to 19th-century Lisbon, a time when Fado had its own dance.under a bandstand, nine artists in high-heeled boots bring to life a forgotten tradition. Whether dancers, musicians or singers, they all beat out the fado. A return to the roots of this melancholy music, revealing here a visceral dance as explosive as fireworks.Discover prices.

Die portugiesischen Choreografen und Performer Jonas&Lander gehören zu den einfallsreichsten ihrer Generation und bieten einen Wirbelwind aus Emotionen, Befreiung und Exaltiertheit. Diese unklassifizierbaren Künstler entführen uns ins Lissabon des 19. Jahrhunderts, als der Fado noch seinen eigenen Tanz hatte.9 Künstler in hochhackigen Stiefeln erwecken unter einem Pavillon eine vergessene Tradition zum Leben. Ob Tänzer, Musiker oder Sänger, sie alle schlagen den Fado. Diese melancholische Musik kehrt zu ihren Wurzeln zurück und offenbart einen Tanz, der so explosiv ist wie ein Feuerwerk.Entdecken Sie die Preise.

Tra i coreografi e gli interpreti portoghesi più inventivi della loro generazione, Jonas&Lander offrono un turbine di emozioni, liberazione ed euforia. Questi artisti inclassificabili ci riportano alla Lisbona del XIX secolo, in un’epoca in cui il fado aveva una propria danza. Che siano ballerini, musicisti o cantanti, tutti battono il fado. Un ritorno alle radici di questa musica malinconica, che qui rivela una danza viscerale ed esplosiva come un fuoco d’artificio.

Jonas&Lander, uno de los coreógrafos e intérpretes portugueses más inventivos de su generación, ofrecen un torbellino de emoción, liberación y alborozo. Estos artistas inclasificables nos transportan a la Lisboa del siglo XIX, a una época en la que el fado tenía su propio baile. Ya sean bailarines, músicos o cantantes, todos ellos hacen sonar el fado. Un regreso a las raíces de esta música melancólica, que aquí revela una danza visceral tan explosiva como un castillo de fuegos artificiales.

