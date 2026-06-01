Théâtre d’impro Compagnie Les Pédiluves L’Epicafé L’Epicafé Bésayes

Bésayes

Théâtre d’impro Compagnie Les Pédiluves L’Epicafé

L’Epicafé 17 rue de la Liberté Bésayes Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-27 20:00:00

fin : 2026-06-27

Date(s) :

2026-06-27

L’Epicafé vous invite à sa soirée théâtre d’impro. La Compagnie Les Pédiluves sera présente à cette occasion.

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L’Epicafé 17 rue de la Liberté Bésayes 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes epicafe.besayes@gmail.com

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English :

L’Epicafé invites you to its improv theater evening. The Compagnie Les Pédiluves will be on hand.

L’événement Théâtre d’impro Compagnie Les Pédiluves L’Epicafé Bésayes a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par Valence Romans Tourisme