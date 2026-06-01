Théâtre d’impro Compagnie Les Pédiluves L’Epicafé L’Epicafé Bésayes
Théâtre d’impro Compagnie Les Pédiluves L’Epicafé L’Epicafé Bésayes samedi 27 juin 2026.
Bésayes
Théâtre d’impro Compagnie Les Pédiluves L’Epicafé
L’Epicafé 17 rue de la Liberté Bésayes Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-27 20:00:00
fin : 2026-06-27
Date(s) :
2026-06-27
L’Epicafé vous invite à sa soirée théâtre d’impro. La Compagnie Les Pédiluves sera présente à cette occasion.
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L’Epicafé 17 rue de la Liberté Bésayes 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes epicafe.besayes@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’Epicafé invites you to its improv theater evening. The Compagnie Les Pédiluves will be on hand.
L’événement Théâtre d’impro Compagnie Les Pédiluves L’Epicafé Bésayes a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par Valence Romans Tourisme