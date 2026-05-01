THÉÂTRE LES TATAZZ EN VOYAGE À BERGERAC PAR LA CIE LES BEAUX MASQUES 17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille Le Boulou
THÉÂTRE LES TATAZZ EN VOYAGE À BERGERAC PAR LA CIE LES BEAUX MASQUES 17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille Le Boulou samedi 9 mai 2026.
Le Boulou
THÉÂTRE LES TATAZZ EN VOYAGE À BERGERAC PAR LA CIE LES BEAUX MASQUES
17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille . Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4
Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-09 18:00:00
fin : 2026-05-09
Date(s) :
2026-05-09
Au théâtre ça me dit ! organisé par Scèce en Tech
Théâtre Les Tatazz en voyage à Bergerac par la Cie Les beaux Masques
Samedi 9 mai 18h
Au Cinéma Le Majestic
.
17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille . Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 35 44 42 26
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Au théâtre ça me dit! organized by Scèce en Tech
Theater Les Tatazz en voyage à Bergerac by Cie Les beaux Masques
Saturday May 9th, 6pm
At Cinéma Le Majestic
L’événement THÉÂTRE LES TATAZZ EN VOYAGE À BERGERAC PAR LA CIE LES BEAUX MASQUES Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par CDT66
À voir aussi à Le Boulou (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- VISITE GUIDÉE LE BOULOU HISTORIQUE Le Boulou 7 mai 2026
- OPÉRETTES DE FRANCIS LOPEZ PAR CHANTS DE SI DE LA Route du Perthus Le Boulou 7 mai 2026
- TEAM PUNISHER Cami Moli Nou Le Boulou 9 mai 2026
- VISITE GUIDÉE LE BOULOU AU FIL DES RUES Le Boulou 28 mai 2026
- VISITE GUIDÉE LE BOULOU HISTORIQUE Le Boulou 4 juin 2026