Le Boulou

THÉÂTRE LES TATAZZ EN VOYAGE À BERGERAC PAR LA CIE LES BEAUX MASQUES

17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille . Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4

Tarif enfant

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-09 18:00:00

fin : 2026-05-09

Date(s) :

2026-05-09

Au théâtre ça me dit ! organisé par Scèce en Tech

Théâtre Les Tatazz en voyage à Bergerac par la Cie Les beaux Masques

Samedi 9 mai 18h

Au Cinéma Le Majestic

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17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille . Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 35 44 42 26

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English :

Au théâtre ça me dit! organized by Scèce en Tech

Theater Les Tatazz en voyage à Bergerac by Cie Les beaux Masques

Saturday May 9th, 6pm

At Cinéma Le Majestic

L’événement THÉÂTRE LES TATAZZ EN VOYAGE À BERGERAC PAR LA CIE LES BEAUX MASQUES Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par CDT66