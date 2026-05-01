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THÉÂTRE LES TATAZZ EN VOYAGE À BERGERAC PAR LA CIE LES BEAUX MASQUES 17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille Le Boulou

THÉÂTRE LES TATAZZ EN VOYAGE À BERGERAC PAR LA CIE LES BEAUX MASQUES 17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille Le Boulou

THÉÂTRE LES TATAZZ EN VOYAGE À BERGERAC PAR LA CIE LES BEAUX MASQUES 17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille Le Boulou samedi 9 mai 2026.

Lieu : 17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille

Adresse : .

Ville : 66160 Le Boulou

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : samedi 9 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 9 mai 2026

Heure de début : 18:00:00

Tarif : 4 4 4 Tarif enfant Tarif enfant

Le Boulou

THÉÂTRE LES TATAZZ EN VOYAGE À BERGERAC PAR LA CIE LES BEAUX MASQUES

17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille . Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4

Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-09 18:00:00
fin : 2026-05-09

Date(s) :
2026-05-09

Au théâtre ça me dit ! organisé par Scèce en Tech
Théâtre Les Tatazz en voyage à Bergerac par la Cie Les beaux Masques
Samedi 9 mai 18h
Au Cinéma Le Majestic
  .

17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille . Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 35 44 42 26 

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English :

Au théâtre ça me dit! organized by Scèce en Tech
Theater Les Tatazz en voyage à Bergerac by Cie Les beaux Masques
Saturday May 9th, 6pm
At Cinéma Le Majestic

L’événement THÉÂTRE LES TATAZZ EN VOYAGE À BERGERAC PAR LA CIE LES BEAUX MASQUES Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par CDT66

À voir aussi à Le Boulou (Pyrénées-Orientales)