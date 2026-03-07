Thomas Dutronc Jazz & Friends New Sketches of Spain (Erik Truffaz + Antonio Lizana) Pinède Gould Antibes

Thomas Dutronc Jazz & Friends New Sketches of Spain (Erik Truffaz + Antonio Lizana) Pinède Gould Antibes samedi 18 juillet 2026.

Thomas Dutronc Jazz & Friends New Sketches of Spain (Erik Truffaz + Antonio Lizana)

Pinède Gould Boulevard Edouard Baudoin Antibes Alpes-Maritimes

Tarif : 28 – 28 – 90 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-18 20:30:00
fin : 2026-07-18

Date(s) :
2026-07-18

THOMAS DUTRONC “JAZZ & FRIENDS”
NEW SKETCHES OF SPAIN
(ERIK TRUFFAZ + ANTONIO LIZANA)
  .

Pinède Gould Boulevard Edouard Baudoin Antibes 06160 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 22 10 60 01  accueil@antibesjuanlespins.com

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English :

THOMAS DUTRONC ?JAZZ & FRIENDS?
NEW SKETCHES OF SPAIN
(ERIK TRUFFAZ + ANTONIO LIZANA)

L’événement Thomas Dutronc Jazz & Friends New Sketches of Spain (Erik Truffaz + Antonio Lizana) Antibes a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par Office de Tourisme d’Antibes Juan-les-Pins

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