Thomas Dutronc Jazz & Friends New Sketches of Spain (Erik Truffaz + Antonio Lizana) Pinède Gould Antibes
Thomas Dutronc Jazz & Friends New Sketches of Spain (Erik Truffaz + Antonio Lizana) Pinède Gould Antibes samedi 18 juillet 2026.
Thomas Dutronc Jazz & Friends New Sketches of Spain (Erik Truffaz + Antonio Lizana)
Pinède Gould Boulevard Edouard Baudoin Antibes Alpes-Maritimes
Tarif : 28 – 28 – 90 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-18 20:30:00
fin : 2026-07-18
Date(s) :
2026-07-18
THOMAS DUTRONC “JAZZ & FRIENDS”
NEW SKETCHES OF SPAIN
(ERIK TRUFFAZ + ANTONIO LIZANA)
.
Pinède Gould Boulevard Edouard Baudoin Antibes 06160 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 22 10 60 01 accueil@antibesjuanlespins.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
THOMAS DUTRONC ?JAZZ & FRIENDS?
NEW SKETCHES OF SPAIN
(ERIK TRUFFAZ + ANTONIO LIZANA)
L’événement Thomas Dutronc Jazz & Friends New Sketches of Spain (Erik Truffaz + Antonio Lizana) Antibes a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par Office de Tourisme d’Antibes Juan-les-Pins
À voir aussi à Antibes (Alpes-Maritimes)
- Championnat de France Basket Antibes Sharks Elite 2 Mars 2026 Azurarena Antibes 27 mars 2026
- Fête des jardins Espaces du Fort Carré Antibes 28 mars 2026
- Marching Band Festival Antibes 4 avril 2026
- Championnat de France Basket Antibes Sharks Elite 2 Avril 2026 Azurarena Antibes 7 avril 2026
- 54ème Antibes Art Fair-Design et Metiers d’Art Antibes 11 avril 2026