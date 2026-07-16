AGENDA · Le Barcarès
TONTONS GIVRES CONCERT POP ROCK Le Barcarès
mardi 4 août 2026 · Le Barcarès
Informations pratiques
Le Barcarès
TONTONS GIVRES CONCERT POP ROCK
2 Rue Pierre Racine Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-04 21:00:00
fin : 2026-08-04 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-04
Soirée organisée par ASLIC. Gratuit
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2 Rue Pierre Racine Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Event organized by ASLIC. Free
L’événement TONTONS GIVRES CONCERT POP ROCK Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par OT DE PORT BARCARES
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