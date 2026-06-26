Informations pratiques

Saint-Jean-de-Fos

TORO PISCINE

Place de la Mairie Saint-Jean-de-Fos Hérault

Tarif : 7 – 7 – 7 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-04

fin : 2026-07-04

Date(s) :

2026-07-04

Venez assister au spectaculaire Toro Piscine avec la Manade Lopez ! Une animation familiale et conviviale où bonne humeur, éclats de rire et sensations sont garantis.

Venez assister au spectaculaire Toro Piscine avec la Manade Lopez ! Une animation familiale et conviviale où bonne humeur, éclats de rire et sensations sont garantis. .

Place de la Mairie Saint-Jean-de-Fos 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 57 72 97

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : TORO PISCINE

Come see the spectacular Toro Piscine show with the Lopez Ranch! A fun, family-friendly event where good cheer, laughter, and thrills are guaranteed.

L’événement TORO PISCINE Saint-Jean-de-Fos a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT