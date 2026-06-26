TORO PISCINE Saint-Jean-de-Fos
samedi 4 juillet 2026 · Saint-Jean-de-Fos
Informations pratiques
Saint-Jean-de-Fos
TORO PISCINE
Place de la Mairie Saint-Jean-de-Fos Hérault
Tarif : 7 – 7 – 7 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-04
fin : 2026-07-04
Date(s) :
2026-07-04
Venez assister au spectaculaire Toro Piscine avec la Manade Lopez ! Une animation familiale et conviviale où bonne humeur, éclats de rire et sensations sont garantis.
Venez assister au spectaculaire Toro Piscine avec la Manade Lopez ! Une animation familiale et conviviale où bonne humeur, éclats de rire et sensations sont garantis. .
Place de la Mairie Saint-Jean-de-Fos 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 57 72 97
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : TORO PISCINE
Come see the spectacular Toro Piscine show with the Lopez Ranch! A fun, family-friendly event where good cheer, laughter, and thrills are guaranteed.
L’événement TORO PISCINE Saint-Jean-de-Fos a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT
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