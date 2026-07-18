TRIATHLON EXTREMEMAN Narbonne
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Narbonne
Informations pratiques
Narbonne
TRIATHLON EXTREMEMAN
5 Boulevard de la Méditerranée Narbonne Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 12:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19 19:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Une compétition qui réunit les meilleurs athlètes nationaux et mondiaux.
5 courses au programme un half, un médium, un short, un relais et un découverte.
Organisé par l’association Méditerranée Multisports et le triathlète-club Narbonnais !
Ouvert aux licenciés et aux non-licenciés.
Samedi 19 septembre 2026
12h00 19h00 Expo + point info
12h00 19h00 Retrait des dossards
14h30 Départ de l’ExtremeKids (6–9 ans)
15h00 Départ de l’ExtremeKids (10–13 ans)
17h00 Départ de l’Extrememan Découverte & Départ de l’Extrememan Relais
19h00 Remise des prix (Extrememan Découverte et Extrememan Relais)
Gratuit pour le public.
Inscriptions payantes pour les athlètes.
Renseignements www.extreme-man.com
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5 Boulevard de la Méditerranée Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A competition that brings together the best national and international athletes.
Five races on the schedule: a half, a medium, a short, a relay, and a beginner’s race.
Organized by the Méditerranée Multisports Association and the Narbonne Triathlon Club!
Open to both licensed and unlicensed participants.
Saturday, September 19, 2026:
12:00 PM 7:00 PM: Expo + info desk
12:00 PM 7:00 PM: Race bib pickup
2:30 PM: Start of the ExtremeKids (ages 6–9)
3:00 PM: Start of the ExtremeKids race (ages 10–13)
5:00 PM: Start of the Extrememan Discovery race & Start of the Extrememan Relay race
7:00 PM: Awards ceremony (Extrememan Discovery and Extrememan Relay)
Free admission for the public.
Registration fees apply for athletes.
For more information: www.extreme-man.com
L’événement TRIATHLON EXTREMEMAN Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par
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