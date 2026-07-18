Informations pratiques

Narbonne

TRIATHLON EXTREMEMAN

5 Boulevard de la Méditerranée Narbonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 12:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19 19:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Une compétition qui réunit les meilleurs athlètes nationaux et mondiaux.

5 courses au programme un half, un médium, un short, un relais et un découverte.

Organisé par l’association Méditerranée Multisports et le triathlète-club Narbonnais !

Ouvert aux licenciés et aux non-licenciés.

Samedi 19 septembre 2026

12h00 19h00 Expo + point info

12h00 19h00 Retrait des dossards

14h30 Départ de l’ExtremeKids (6–9 ans)

15h00 Départ de l’ExtremeKids (10–13 ans)

17h00 Départ de l’Extrememan Découverte & Départ de l’Extrememan Relais

19h00 Remise des prix (Extrememan Découverte et Extrememan Relais)

Gratuit pour le public.

Inscriptions payantes pour les athlètes.

Renseignements www.extreme-man.com

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5 Boulevard de la Méditerranée Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A competition that brings together the best national and international athletes.

Five races on the schedule: a half, a medium, a short, a relay, and a beginner’s race.

Organized by the Méditerranée Multisports Association and the Narbonne Triathlon Club!

Open to both licensed and unlicensed participants.

Saturday, September 19, 2026:

12:00 PM 7:00 PM: Expo + info desk

12:00 PM 7:00 PM: Race bib pickup

2:30 PM: Start of the ExtremeKids (ages 6–9)

3:00 PM: Start of the ExtremeKids race (ages 10–13)

5:00 PM: Start of the Extrememan Discovery race & Start of the Extrememan Relay race

7:00 PM: Awards ceremony (Extrememan Discovery and Extrememan Relay)

Free admission for the public.

Registration fees apply for athletes.

For more information: www.extreme-man.com

L’événement TRIATHLON EXTREMEMAN Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par