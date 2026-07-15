TRIATHLON EXTREMEMAN Narbonne

Informations pratiques

Narbonne

TRIATHLON EXTREMEMAN

5 Boulevard de la Méditerranée Narbonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-20 08:00:00

fin : 2026-09-20 19:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-20

Une compétition qui réunit les meilleurs athlètes nationaux et mondiaux.

5 courses au programme un half, un médium, un short, un relais et un découverte.

Organisé par l’association Méditerranée Multisports et le triathlète-club Narbonnais !

Ouvert aux licenciés et aux non-licenciés.

Dimanche 20 septembre 2026

6h45 7h45 Dépôt des vélos dans le bike park

7h00 7h45 Retrait des dossards

8h00 Départ du SwimBike L, Départ de l’Extrememan Narbonne (Half Duo / Solo / Relais), Départ de l’Extrememan Narbonne Medium, Départ de l’Extrememan Narbonne Short

10h00 15h00 Arrivées (Finish)

11h / 13h / 15h Remise des prix (toutes épreuves)

Gratuit pour le public.

Inscriptions payantes pour les athlètes.

Renseignements www.extreme-man.com

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5 Boulevard de la Méditerranée Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A competition that brings together the best national and international athletes.

Five races on the schedule: a half, a medium, a short, a relay, and a beginner’s race.

Organized by the Méditerranée Multisports Association and the Narbonne Triathlon Club!

Open to both licensed and unlicensed participants.

Sunday, September 20, 2026

6:45–7:45 a.m.: Bike drop-off at the bike park

7:00–7:45 a.m.: Race bib pickup

8:00 a.m.: Start of the SwimBike L, Start of the Extrememan Narbonne (Half Duo / Solo / Relay), Start of the Extrememan Narbonne Medium, Start of the Extrememan Narbonne Short

10:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m.: Finishes

11:00 a.m. / 1:00 p.m. / 3:00 p.m.: Awards ceremonies (all events)

Free admission for the public.

Registration fees apply for athletes.

For more information: www.extreme-man.com

L’événement TRIATHLON EXTREMEMAN Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par