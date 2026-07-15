TRIATHLON EXTREMEMAN Narbonne
dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · Narbonne
Informations pratiques
Narbonne
TRIATHLON EXTREMEMAN
5 Boulevard de la Méditerranée Narbonne Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-20 08:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 19:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-20
Une compétition qui réunit les meilleurs athlètes nationaux et mondiaux.
5 courses au programme un half, un médium, un short, un relais et un découverte.
Organisé par l’association Méditerranée Multisports et le triathlète-club Narbonnais !
Ouvert aux licenciés et aux non-licenciés.
Dimanche 20 septembre 2026
6h45 7h45 Dépôt des vélos dans le bike park
7h00 7h45 Retrait des dossards
8h00 Départ du SwimBike L, Départ de l’Extrememan Narbonne (Half Duo / Solo / Relais), Départ de l’Extrememan Narbonne Medium, Départ de l’Extrememan Narbonne Short
10h00 15h00 Arrivées (Finish)
11h / 13h / 15h Remise des prix (toutes épreuves)
Gratuit pour le public.
Inscriptions payantes pour les athlètes.
Renseignements www.extreme-man.com
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5 Boulevard de la Méditerranée Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A competition that brings together the best national and international athletes.
Five races on the schedule: a half, a medium, a short, a relay, and a beginner’s race.
Organized by the Méditerranée Multisports Association and the Narbonne Triathlon Club!
Open to both licensed and unlicensed participants.
Sunday, September 20, 2026
6:45–7:45 a.m.: Bike drop-off at the bike park
7:00–7:45 a.m.: Race bib pickup
8:00 a.m.: Start of the SwimBike L, Start of the Extrememan Narbonne (Half Duo / Solo / Relay), Start of the Extrememan Narbonne Medium, Start of the Extrememan Narbonne Short
10:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m.: Finishes
11:00 a.m. / 1:00 p.m. / 3:00 p.m.: Awards ceremonies (all events)
Free admission for the public.
Registration fees apply for athletes.
For more information: www.extreme-man.com
L’événement TRIATHLON EXTREMEMAN Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par
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