Tribute Phil Collins | En Live Cinéma Le Galaxy Cognac Châteaubernard

Tribute Phil Collins | En Live

Cinéma Le Galaxy Cognac 1 rue de la Belle Allée Châteaubernard Charente

Tarif : 26 – 26 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-15 20:45:00

fin : 2026-05-15 22:15:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-15

Concert LIVE Tribute Phil Collins Walter Michel & 8 musiciens en live. Un show puissant, fidèle et déjà joué à guichets fermés . Les plus grands tubes dans un spectacle fédérateur. ⚠️ Réservation conseillée.

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Cinéma Le Galaxy Cognac 1 rue de la Belle Allée Châteaubernard 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 08 61 13 95 alain.abril17@orange.fr

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English :

Concert LIVE Tribute Phil Collins: Walter Michel & 8 musicians live. A powerful, faithful show that’s already sold out. The greatest hits in a unifying show. ?? Reservations recommended.

L’événement Tribute Phil Collins | En Live Châteaubernard a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par Destination Cognac