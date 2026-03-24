Tribute Phil Collins | En Live Cinéma Le Galaxy Cognac Châteaubernard
Tribute Phil Collins | En Live Cinéma Le Galaxy Cognac Châteaubernard vendredi 15 mai 2026.
Tribute Phil Collins | En Live
Cinéma Le Galaxy Cognac 1 rue de la Belle Allée Châteaubernard Charente
Tarif : 26 – 26 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-15 20:45:00
fin : 2026-05-15 22:15:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-15
Concert LIVE Tribute Phil Collins Walter Michel & 8 musiciens en live. Un show puissant, fidèle et déjà joué à guichets fermés . Les plus grands tubes dans un spectacle fédérateur. ⚠️ Réservation conseillée.
.
Cinéma Le Galaxy Cognac 1 rue de la Belle Allée Châteaubernard 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 08 61 13 95 alain.abril17@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Concert LIVE Tribute Phil Collins: Walter Michel & 8 musicians live. A powerful, faithful show that’s already sold out. The greatest hits in a unifying show. ?? Reservations recommended.
L’événement Tribute Phil Collins | En Live Châteaubernard a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par Destination Cognac
À voir aussi à Chateaubernard (Charente)
- Promenade gourmande Les Jardins Respectueux Châteaubernard 27 mars 2026
- ANTONIA DE RENDINGER – LE CASTEL Chateaubernard 27 mars 2026
- Scènes de corps et d’esprits | Antonia de Rendinger rue Charles de Gaulle Châteaubernard 27 mars 2026
- Jardinage au naturel Les Jardins Respectueux Châteaubernard 29 mars 2026
- Open international tennis de table 2026 Complexe Omnisport des Vauzelles Châteaubernard 4 avril 2026