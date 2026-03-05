Troc de plants Le Cotylédon Phalsbourg

Troc de plants

Le Cotylédon 1 rue du Maréchal Foch Phalsbourg Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-04-11 14:00:00

fin : 2026-04-11 15:00:00

2026-04-11

Avis aux jardiniers, jardinières ! Passez au Cotylédon avec vos surplus de plants, boutures et semis pour donner ou échanger avec d’autres! Repartez avec le petit truc qui égaiera votre jardin, vos rebords de fenêtres ou allées.Tout public

Le Cotylédon 1 rue du Maréchal Foch Phalsbourg 57370 Moselle Grand Est +33 9 50 60 29 08 contact@lecotyledon.org

Attention gardeners! Drop by Cotylédon with your surplus plants, cuttings and seedlings to give away or exchange with others! Come away with a little something to brighten up your garden, windowsills or walkways.

