Montpellier

TURN UP JERSEY PARTY

32 Place Pablo Picasso Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-08

fin : 2026-05-08

Date(s) :

2026-05-08

TURN UP revient avec une JERSEY PARTY qui s’annonce déjà

Prépare ton meilleur outfit, ramène ton crew et viens faire trembler la piste

DJ MARONER

DJ WI2L

TURN UP revient avec une JERSEY PARTY qui s’annonce déjà

Prépare ton meilleur outfit, ramène ton crew et viens faire trembler la piste

DJ MARONER

DJ WI2L

Au programme: AFRO • AMAPIANO • SHATTA • RAP

21h-1h .

32 Place Pablo Picasso Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 22 91 31 83

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : TURN UP JERSEY PARTY

TURN UP returns with an exciting JERSEY PARTY

Put on your best outfit, bring your crew and come shake the floor

DJ MARONER

DJ WI2L

L’événement TURN UP JERSEY PARTY Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-05-01 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER