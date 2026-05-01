TURN UP JERSEY PARTY Montpellier
TURN UP JERSEY PARTY Montpellier vendredi 8 mai 2026.
Montpellier
TURN UP JERSEY PARTY
32 Place Pablo Picasso Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-08
fin : 2026-05-08
Date(s) :
2026-05-08
TURN UP revient avec une JERSEY PARTY qui s’annonce déjà
Prépare ton meilleur outfit, ramène ton crew et viens faire trembler la piste
DJ MARONER
DJ WI2L
TURN UP revient avec une JERSEY PARTY qui s’annonce déjà
Prépare ton meilleur outfit, ramène ton crew et viens faire trembler la piste
DJ MARONER
DJ WI2L
Au programme: AFRO • AMAPIANO • SHATTA • RAP
21h-1h .
32 Place Pablo Picasso Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 22 91 31 83
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : TURN UP JERSEY PARTY
TURN UP returns with an exciting JERSEY PARTY
Put on your best outfit, bring your crew and come shake the floor
DJ MARONER
DJ WI2L
L’événement TURN UP JERSEY PARTY Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-05-01 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER
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