Vichy Jazz Band place Aletti Vichy

Vichy

Vichy Jazz Band

place Aletti Opéra de Vichy Vichy Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-23 16:00:00

fin : 2026-08-23 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-23

Le rendez-vous incontournable de la fin d’été revient à l’Opéra de Vichy. Entre standards éternels et clins d’oeil à l’actualité, le Vichy Jazz Band fait vibrer une nouvelle fois les murs de

la cité thermale au rythme du jazz.

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place Aletti Opéra de Vichy Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 30 50 30 billetterie@vichyculture.fr

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English :

The not-to-be-missed end-of-summer event returns to the Opéra de Vichy. The Vichy Jazz Band once again sets the walls of the spa town vibrating with the rhythm

of the spa town to the rhythm of jazz.

L’événement Vichy Jazz Band Vichy a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par Vichy Destinations