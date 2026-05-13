Vichy Jazz Band place Aletti Vichy
Vichy Jazz Band place Aletti Vichy dimanche 23 août 2026.
Vichy
Vichy Jazz Band
place Aletti Opéra de Vichy Vichy Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-23 16:00:00
fin : 2026-08-23 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-23
Le rendez-vous incontournable de la fin d’été revient à l’Opéra de Vichy. Entre standards éternels et clins d’oeil à l’actualité, le Vichy Jazz Band fait vibrer une nouvelle fois les murs de
la cité thermale au rythme du jazz.
.
place Aletti Opéra de Vichy Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 30 50 30 billetterie@vichyculture.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The not-to-be-missed end-of-summer event returns to the Opéra de Vichy. The Vichy Jazz Band once again sets the walls of the spa town vibrating with the rhythm
of the spa town to the rhythm of jazz.
L’événement Vichy Jazz Band Vichy a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par Vichy Destinations
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