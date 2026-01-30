Vide-grenier | Chastenuel Jax
Début : 2026-07-05 07:00:00
fin : 2026-07-05
2026-07-05
Grand vide-grenier organisé par le comité des fêtes de Jax. Renseignements & inscriptions au 06 03 44 15 52 ou 07 83 50 71 32.
Chastenuel Jax 43230 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 50 64 commune-jax@orange.fr
English :
Large garage sale organized by the Jax festival committee. Information & registration on 06 03 44 15 52 or 07 83 50 71 32.
