Vide-grenier | Chastenuel Jax

Début : 2026-07-05 07:00:00

fin : 2026-07-05

Grand vide-grenier organisé par le comité des fêtes de Jax. Renseignements & inscriptions au 06 03 44 15 52 ou 07 83 50 71 32.

Chastenuel Jax 43230 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 50 64 commune-jax@orange.fr

English :

Large garage sale organized by the Jax festival committee. Information & registration on 06 03 44 15 52 or 07 83 50 71 32.

