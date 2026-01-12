Vide grenier

Saint-Romain-Lachalm Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-13

fin : 2026-06-13

Date(s) :

2026-06-13

L’école privée du village organise son vide-grenier annuel ! Venez chiner, dénicher bonnes affaires et trésors cachés dans une ambiance conviviale

.

Saint-Romain-Lachalm 43620 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73 tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The village’s private school organizes its annual garage sale! Come and browse for bargains and hidden treasures in a friendly atmosphere

L’événement Vide grenier Saint-Romain-Lachalm a été mis à jour le 2026-01-08 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme