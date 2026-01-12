Vide grenier Saint-Romain-Lachalm
Vide grenier Saint-Romain-Lachalm samedi 13 juin 2026.
Vide grenier
Saint-Romain-Lachalm Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13
fin : 2026-06-13
Date(s) :
2026-06-13
L’école privée du village organise son vide-grenier annuel ! Venez chiner, dénicher bonnes affaires et trésors cachés dans une ambiance conviviale
.
Saint-Romain-Lachalm 43620 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73 tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr
English :
The village’s private school organizes its annual garage sale! Come and browse for bargains and hidden treasures in a friendly atmosphere
